Lily Lane And Sophomore (Abigail Breslin) Unleash 'Woman's Intuition'

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 2 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album
2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule  Photo 3 2023 LOWELL FOLK FESTIVAL Announces Full Performance Schedule 
Tobe Nwigwe's 'Lil Fish, Big Pond' From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Out Now Photo 4 Tobe Nwigwe's 'Lil Fish, Big Pond' From STEPHEN CURRY: UNDERRATED Out Now

Lily Lane And Sophomore (Abigail Breslin) Unleash 'Woman's Intuition'

Rising pop powerhouse Lily Lane has teamed up with Sophomore – the music project of Academy Award-nominated Abigail Breslin, Lane’s best friend for over a decade – to release the vibrant music video for her latest single, "Woman's Intuition."

The energetic and persuasive track, which gained the support of Spotify upon release, explores the depths of a woman's intuition, lingering on its pivotal power in decision-making. As the lyrics guide the narrative, pushing back amidst opposing forces, the video highlights Lane and Breslin in the backdrop of vivid hot pink and soothing lavender hues. Breslin, donning a colorful fringe jacket and a dazzling silver skirt, and Lane, in a black and white lace-trimmed dress, shimmer in their magnetic presence.

The video, which captures the personality of real-life best friends, is energized by the duo dancing through a hypnotic lilac and vibrant pink atmosphere, seamlessly blending modernity with nostalgia. Viewers are treated to the dynamic of Lane and Breslin energetically singing along to the lyrics.

Showcasing their playfulness by singing into heart-shaped lollipops to twirling with glittery pom-poms, the visualizer features a plethora of wardrobe changes, including a jaw-dropping red lace sparkly one-piece by Lane and a completely Chanel-accessorized look by Breslin, a nod to her character, Chanel #5, from Scream Queens.

Lily Lane has established herself as a formidable presence in the music industry. Having graduated with honors from NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Lane possesses exceptional singing talent and advocates for body positivity and LGBTQ representation.

With a voice that combines the grit of Amy Winehouse, the range of Demi Lovato, and the soul of Alicia Keys, she is an independent artist in control of her own destiny. Her music has been featured on popular TV shows, gained recognition from influential sources, and she has headlined festivals and impressed audiences with her unmatched vocal prowess.

Lily Lane's music has gained recognition through its inclusion on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars and Netflix’s Get Organized, while receiving praise from influential outlets like Nylon. Lane opened for Madison Beer, Jessie J and Marina and the Diamonds at WeHo OutLoud Raising Voices Music Festival, headlined Winky Lux’s Unicorn Carnival, and has performed at historic venues including Madison Square Garden and the House of Blues while her music amassed over 700,000 streams organically in 2020.

With the release of this mesmerizing music video, Lane and Breslin are poised to captivate a global audience, firmly establishing themselves as a dynamic duo with a powerful message.

To experience the awe-inspiring visual journey of "Woman's Intuition," watch the video on Lane's YouTube channel.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Konyikeh Astonishes on Debut EP Litany Photo
Konyikeh Astonishes on Debut EP 'Litany'

Following the release of breathtaking debut singles 'Sorrow' and 'Teenage Dreams' issued earlier this year, British musician Konyikeh issues her pivotal breakout debut EP Litany available now across all digital platforms via Jorja Smith's FAMM label distributed via The Orchard.

2
S. Carey & John Raymond Release Steadfast Featuring Gordi Photo
S. Carey & John Raymond Release 'Steadfast' Featuring Gordi

GRAMMY-nominated trumpeter John Raymond and Bon Iver sideman S. Carey released “Steadfast” featuring Australian singer-songwriter Gordi — it’s the newest single from Raymond and Carey’s upcoming collaborative album Shadowlands. The album was produced by Sun Chung, and will be released on the Libellule Editions imprint of Chung’s Red Hook Records.

3
Animal Collective Announce New LP Isnt It Now? Photo
Animal Collective Announce New LP 'Isn't It Now?'

The quartet of Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Deakin, and Geologist recorded Isn’t It Now? with the Grammy-winning producer Russell Elevado (D’Angelo, The Roots, Kamasi Washington), who co-produced and mixed the album.

4
Nymphlord Shares New Single 6 Feet Under Photo
Nymphlord Shares New Single '6 Feet Under'

Mothers Cry And Then We Die. will feature Nymphlord’s recently released “Bougainvillea” and debut single “Stinks 4 Lyfe” a song that has already caught the attention of fans and playlisters alike. An Adrienne Lenker-esk vocal but rooted in indie-influenced grunge. It’s a 90’s anthem made for our times.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch the WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN Trailer on Apple TV+Video: Watch the WANTED: THE ESCAPE OF CARLOS GHOSN Trailer on Apple TV+
LEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New SingleLEISURE Collab With Night Tapes on Dreamy New Single
DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th BirthdayDJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic Live!' Sold Out Radio City Music Hall Honors Hip Hop's 50th Birthday
Video: Zaire Brings Back Old School R&B Vibes with Latest Visual for New Single '4 Me'Video: Zaire Brings Back Old School R&B Vibes with Latest Visual for New Single '4 Me'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON