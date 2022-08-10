Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lilly Winwood Shares New Single 'Keep It Spinning'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Aug. 10, 2022  

"They say musicians can't always be music lovers but that, by far, is not the case for me," says songwriter Lilly Winwood.

"I think a lot of music has saved me in so many ways and this song recognizes that." The song she's speaking of is Winwood's brand new single, "Keep It Spinning," a breezy rocker that sits comfortably between a Tom Petty classic and a late 90s country radio hit. "Do you ever have one song that just really does it for you and puts a smile on your face?" Winwood quips.

"And you play it over and over and over again?" She channeled that feeling, but with a spin, tying it in with relationships, her career, and even her newly found sobriety-the impetus for a number of songs from her upcoming album Talking Walls.

"I've been chasing that song that came right at the moment when I thought all I had was lost."

Burned out after her last album cycle and in the midst of a pandemic, Winwood took a job to pay the bills-but she couldn't stop writing. She knew she was on the cusp of something important. "I'd be working in a restaurant all day and then at night, come 3 a.m., I'd be pulling half-written songs out of my apron," she recalls. "Then it all came together."

Talking Walls captures that tumultuous period during the pandemic, with Winwood literally "talking to the walls" as she looked inward with new purpose. Penned over long sleepless nights, with clear eyes and a willingness to ask tough questions, each song takes a different tack into the introspective wind, backed by a minimalist-roots sound. The now East Nashville-based artist (and daughter of Grammy-winning British rocker Steve Winwood) simply wrote her story and brought it to her band at Nashville's Trace Horse studio-no producer needed.

Today, Holler premiered the music video for "Keep It Spinning," writing, "With its warm 70s soft rock sound and poppy hooks, it sounds like Linda Ronstadt on a road trip with the Go-Gos, bringing to mind the country-tinged glossy pop of recent albums from Pearl Charles and Lola Kirke."

Fans can watch the video for "Keep It Spinning" now at this link, check out the previously-released singles "Brighter Days" and "Sleep Issues," and pre-order or pre-save Talking Walls ahead of its August 26th release at this link. Winwood will be joining Jackie Greene for a selection of late summer dates and will also be joining Todd Snider for a selection of early fall dates. A full list of Winwood's upcoming tour dates can be found below or at lillywinwood.org/shows.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Aug. 11 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston+
Aug. 13 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse+
Aug. 16 - New York, New York - City Winery - Pier 57+
Aug. 17 - New York, New York - City Winery - Pier 57+
Aug. 18 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia+
Aug. 20 - Washington, D.C. - City Winery Washington, D.C.+
Aug. 22 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago+
Aug. 23 - Chicago, IL - City Winery Chicago+
Aug. 24 - Nashville, TN - City Winery Nashville+
Aug. 25 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery Atlanta+
Sept. 7 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center*
Sept. 9 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Hall Norfolk*
Sept. 10 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center for the Arts*
Sept. 11 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall Hartford*
Sept. 13 - Albany, NY - The Egg - Swyer Theatre*
Sept. 15 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne*
Sept. 16 - Natick, MA - Center for Arts In Natick*
Sept. 17 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theatre*
Sept. 18 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen*
Oct. 13 - Sarasota, FL - Big Top Brewing Company
Oct. 14 - Bradenton, FL - Big Top Brewing Company
Oct. 20 - Rochester, NY - Abilene Bar & Lounge
Oct. 21 - New York, NY - The Bitter End

* = opening for Todd Snider
+ = opening for Jackie Greene




