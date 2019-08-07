With just four singles under her belt, Lila Iké is already on the brink of stardom. As seen on her latest single "Where I'm Coming From," the 25-year-old Jamaican songbird has an edge and ease in her voice that creates an immediate gravitational pull with her listener, fusing contemporary reggae with elements of soul, hip hop and dancehall. Currently, she is making reggae festival-goers' heads turn by the thousands on her first solo European tour and has got media asking "who is that girl?" This week, Lila Iké also announces new U.S. tour dates.



The singer has been tearing up stages across the globe over the last two months, whether she is alongside Protoje on his sets at Reggae Sumfest (Montego Bay, Jamaica) and BRIC's Celebrate Brooklyn! (NYC, USA) or holding her own on Europe's most-coveted reggae festivals, including Sfinks Festival (Antwerp, Belgium), Hill Vibes Reggae Festival (Telfs, Austria), Reggae in Wulf (Friedberg, Germany), Free & Easy Festival (Munich, Germany) and Reggae Jam Festival (Bersenbruck, Germany). The shining star will conclude her European portion of the tour on August 16th at the world's largest reggae festival, Rototom Sunsplash, which attracts over a quarter million annually in Benicassim, Spain. Then in late August, she will open for Protoje in select U.S. cities (Atlanta, San Diego & Santa Cruz) before she makes her final stop for the summer on Sept 1 in Los Angeles, CA. See full tour schedule below.

"Where I'm Coming From" dropped June 14, 2019 and is available on all streaming platforms via Easy Star Records / In.Digg.Nation Collective.



WATCH video (directed by Nickii Kane) for "Where I'm Coming From" produced by Kasadie "Caspa" Jones:





