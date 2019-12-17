LilBootyCall Shares New Music Video for 'Hate Me'

San Antonio's own Lilbootycall has shared a new video for his track "Hate Me," which appeared on this year's debut project JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK on Warner Records. Directed by LBC's creative director and original collaborator Cranchyou, "Hate Me" points back to the aesthetics of the video that originally blew him up, "Sailor Moon." The song and clever visual concept are centered on breaking down the expectation that artists are supposed to remain the same (without ever evolving) after they've achieved a certain level of success.

Lilbootycall continues to rise, racking in nearly 30 million streams across platforms and garnering early attention from Forbes, MTV, The FADER, HYPEBEAST and XXL (to name a few). Stay tuned for more to come in 2020.

Lilbootycall (LBC) is a 23-year-old hailing from San Antonio, Texas, who is leading the wave of a fresh, uplifting genre in hip-hop. LBC represents the under-represented and bullied youth in our society. LBC may have one of the most outlandish names in the game, but its origins come from a real and possibly relatable place. The young artist felt like both his friends and women alike only reached out to him when their original plans fell through-leaving him to feel like a last minute "booty call."

Watch the music video here:





