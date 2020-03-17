Lil Uzi Vert Makes History With ETERNAL ATAKE

GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Lil Uzi Vert has made an historic #1 debut on the Billboard 200 with his critically acclaimed new album, ETERNAL ATAKE, available now via Generation Now/Atlantic Records at all music retailers and streaming services HERE . The groundbreaking release has impacted charts globally, now #1 in both Canada and Australia.

With over 400 million combined audio and video streams in its first week, the extraordinary success of ETERNAL ATAKE marks Lil Uzi Vert's second #1 album (following 2017's 2x RIAA platinum certified, chart-topping milestone, LUV IS RAGE 2 ) and the second-biggest week of 2020 for any album. In addition, ETERNAL ATAKE boasts the fourth-largest streaming week ever for an album, as well as the biggest streaming week for any album since Lil Wayne's 2018 release, THA CARTER V. These records are not only huge for Lil Uzi Vert's rockstar career, but for artists worldwide.

Last week saw the surprise arrival of ETERNAL ATAKE (DELUXE) - LUV VS. THE WORLD 2 , available for streaming and download. The deluxe edition includes 14 additional tracks and features from Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Young Nudy, and NAV.

Along with its phenomenal popular success, ETERNAL ATAKE has received wide-ranging critical applause around the globe. "ETERNAL ATAKE is Lil Uzi Vert's best album yet," raved Rolling Stone, "with a cohesiveness, slick concept, and performance that justifies every ounce of hype." Perhaps Pitchfork said it best: "ETERNAL ATAKE is Uzi's greatest album to date, a scope-defying hour-long epic that couldn't be made by anyone else."

ETERNAL ATAKE was preceded by "BabyPluto," a short film co-directed by Lil Uzi Vert and acclaimed filmmaker Gibson Hazard (Drake, Billie Eilish, G-Eazy) and streaming now via the official Lil Uzi Vert YouTube channel. The trailer has drawn over 3 million individual views thus far amidst praise from the likes of Billboard, which hailed Uzi's "out-of-this-world directing skills," and Vulture, which declared it to be a "weirdly riveting trailer that amounts to more than the sum of its parts."

ETERNAL ATAKE includes the recently released hit singles, "That Way" and "Futsal Shuffle 2020," both available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The latter track dropped last December and immediately proved a blockbuster, rising to #5 on Billboard's "Hot 100" - Lil Uzi Vert's highest charting solo single to date. The mass success of "Futsal Shuffle 2020" was of course fueled in part by its irresistible signature dance, invented by Uzi and featured in the track's official companion video, now approaching 23 million individual views via YouTube alone.

Indeed, Lil Uzi Vert has swiftly racked up a long list of awards and other assorted honors, including prestigious GRAMMY® Award and MTV Video Music Award nominations for "Best New Artist" and the 2017 Billboard Touring Awards for both "Breakthrough Artist" and "Breakout Artist of the Year." Additional nods include "Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop" at the 2018 American Music Awards, "Best New Hip-Hop Artist" and "Hip-Hop Song of The Year" at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards, and three leading nominations from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards: "Top Rap Artist," "Top Rap Album" (for LUV IS RAGE 2), and "Top Streaming Song" (for "XO Tour Llif3").





