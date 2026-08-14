Lil Man J Announces New Album THE UNDERDAWG, Shares New Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Lil Man J has announced THE UNDERDAWG, an 11-track album described as reflecting his grit and tenacity, set to arrive this fall. The Nashville-based musician, known for country and hip-hop tracks including CAP FREESTYLE, SIPPIN COUNTRY, STUCK IN THE MIDDLE, and LIFE IS GOOD, has amassed more than 250 million streams since entering the music scene in 2022. Alongside the announcement, he released a new single, KEEP BREATHING, written with Autumn Buysse and Carlo Colasacco.

The raw, 11-track project will be released October 16.

The Underdawg honors where he's been and where he's going. Despite his physical health challenges, Lil Man J has used them for a greater purpose, advocating for disabled communities through his platform. With vulnerable new songs, the relatable project shows 'J' in a new light, embracing the obstacles he's overcome with gratitude.

The Underdawg Tracklist

1. 'I Plead The 5th' (Lil Man J, Carlo Colasacco, Ryan Larkins, Jeff Fenster)

2. 'Working On Me' (Lil Man J, Carlo Colasacco, Sebastian Garcia, KTLN)

3. 'Black Dirt Red' (Lil Man J, Carlo Colasacco, James Slater, Sam James)

4. 'Strangers' (Lil Man J, Carlo Colasacco, Sebastian Garcia, Kendall Goodman, Alex Grant, Bobby Simmons Jr, Christine Dominguez, Jeremy Dussoillet, Justin Franks, Tim Sommers)

5. 'Bad & Ugly' (Lil Man J, Carlo Colasacco, Autumn Buysse)

6. 'Who's Laughing Now (feat. Taela)' (Lil Man J, Carlo Colasacco, Taylor Mae LaCour, Kendall Goodman)

7. 'Too Far Down' (Lil Man J, Carlo Colasacco, James McNair)

8. 'Keep Breathing' (Lil Man J, Carlo Colasacco, Autumn Buysse)

9. 'Barefoot Running (Hallelujah)' (Lil Man J, Aaron Barnhart)

10. 'I Can't Help' (Lil Man J, Carlo Colasacco, Levon Gray)

11. 'Comin In Hot (feat. DJ Paul)' (Lil Man J, Paul Beauregard)

'This album is the epitome of who I am as an artist and a person, as I've always felt misunderstood and out of place at times in my life. I know a lot of people have those feelings, too, and I hope this music inspires them to keep going, without letting anybody dictate what they're capable of.' says Lil Man J.

Today, he releases motivational single, 'Keep Breathing,' written alongside Autumn Buysse and Carlo Colassaco. Describing the toll depression and anxiety can have on us all, Lil Man J opens up about the darkness he's endured while striving to achieve his goals. The honest anthem shows his depth as a songwriter and sacrifices he's made to get here, but how he's persevered through the difficult times.

The South Carolina native toured with Dax on the sold-out, North American Lonely Dirt Road tour last fall, and recently debuted at CMA Fest on the Wrangler stage earlier this summer to a packed crowd. Additionally, Lil Man J has earned recognition from XXL Magazine, All Country News, MusicRow, Taste of Country, and more.

About Lil Man J

Independent Country, Hip-Hop, and Pop artist Lil Man J (Jackson Benfield) is a 21-year-old viral musician and social media personality from Lake Wylie, South Carolina. Since emerging on the scene with his breakout debut 'It's Just The Beginning' (2020), he's grown into one of the most popular artists in today's entertainment scene. With over 250 million streams to date across platforms, Lil Man J is resonating with audiences worldwide and capturing the attention of today's musical giants: J Balvin, Jelly Roll, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone and Teddy Swims. He debuted at CMA Fest 2026 on the Wrangler stage and performed on the sold-out, national Lonely Dirt Road tour with fellow collaborator Dax last winter. In addition to his larger-than-life presence and optimistic personality, 'J' is a prominent advocate for the disabled community as he's struggled with major physical disabilities throughout his own life. His career is an inspiration to others, proving that no obstacle is too great to overcome. 'J' has defied the odds and continues to grow stronger through adversity. With notable press mentions from XXL Magazine, MusicRow, and Taste of Country, he's living a life that cannot be replicated. Lil Man J will release his debut album this fall, featuring cross-genre bangers and his signature charisma.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...