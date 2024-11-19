Lil MOD Drops Mixtape SORRY NOT SORRY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lil MOD, a rising force in the hip-hop world, has officially released his latest mixtape, Sorry Not Sorry. The mixtape features 9 tracks, including collaborations with Ceodjay and Prince Trey and producers that amplify its dynamic sound. From introspective tracks like "Times Changed to high-energy bangers such as "This Is Me," Sorry Not Sorry showcases Lil MOD's versatility as an artist.

In a statement, Lil MOD expressed his excitement about the release:

"This mixtape is for everyone who's ever been doubted or underestimated. I'm telling my story my way, no apologies."

Lil MOD's growing fanbase has been eagerly awaiting this release since he teased the mixtape earlier this year. The hype intensified after snippets of the project went viral on social media, showcasing the rapper's lyrical prowess and unique sound.

With Sorry Not Sorry, Lil MOD is solidifying his position as an artist to watch in the ever-evolving hip-hop landscape. Whether you're a day-one fan or new to his music, this mixtape is one you don't want to miss.

Stream Sorry Not Sorry now on all major platforms, and stay tuned for upcoming tour dates as Lil MOD takes his music from the studio to the stage.

Comments