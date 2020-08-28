Following All My Little Scars Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, the latest EP features the previously released uniquely vibrant standout hit, “Razor."

Today, Lil Lotus drops All My Little Scars Vol. 3, the final installment to his three-part EP series. Following All My Little Scars Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, the latest EP features the previously released uniquely vibrant standout hit, "Razor," as well as, the Dylan Brady (100 Gecs)-produced duet with Sophie Meiers, "Do Better!".

Lil Lotus' All My Scars EP series has shown him to be a versatile artist allowing Lotus to blend genres while exploring different ways of telling his story.

A pioneer of the alternative rap scene Lotus first emerged in 2017 with his influential Body Bag EP (featuring GothBoiClique collective members and friends Cold Hart and Nedarb). With 22M+ streams & 2.5M listeners to date, rising sadboy Lil Lotus is known for blending confessional lyrics, pop-punk melodies and rap beats.

Listen to the album below.

ALL MY LITTLE SCARS VOL. 3 TRACK LISTING



1. Razor

2. I'm Sorry

3. Do Better! (ft. Sophie Meiers)

4. Is Anybody Out There? (ft. Ppgcasper)

