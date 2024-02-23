Lil Durk Releases New Single 'Old Days'

Turning the page on another chapter, GRAMMY Award-winning chart-topping hip-hop superstar Lil Durk serves up a melodic and nostalgic new single and music video entitled “Old Days” out now.

Throughout the last week, he incited widespread fan anticipation for the song's release. He posted a snippet on Instagram, and it caused a frenzy across social media. The track's hard-hitting production upholds melodic verses as Durk takes stock of his journey so far.

He stares down addiction and darkness in vivid verses as he sighs, “Had to get a pacemaker, my heart was skipping deuces.” Meanwhile, it culminates on an emotionally charged chorus, “I miss the old days.” With its black-and-white footage, the accompanying visual channels this spirit and brings viewers into the heart of his world.

A “new day” begins for him now.

Earlier this month, he garnered his very first GRAMMY Award! He took home the coveted trophy in the category of “Best Melodic Rap Performance” for his double-platinum smash “All My Life” [feat. J Cole]. He shined in a competitive lane against massive songs by pop culture giants like Doja Cat, SZA, Burna Boy, 21 Savage, and more. He only continues to ascend to stratospheric heights on his own terms.

Recently, Durk invited a cohort of young fans to join him on stage to perform “All My Life” during a sold-out show at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on the It's All A Blur Tour with Drake and J. Cole. Immediately following the performance, he surprised and gifted each student with $100 following the showstopping and scene-stealing collaboration. Rolling Stone, CBS News, and more also chronicled this very special moment.

On the road, the current tour visits major markets coast-to-coast across North America, and concludes on March 31 in University Park, PA at Bryce Jordan Center. This marks his biggest run yet.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Speaking to his impact, the original “All My Life” picked up a platinum certification, soared to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, reeled in nearly a billion streams in addition to 168 million YouTube views on the music video, and reached #1 at Rhythm and Urban Radio for consecutive weeks. Not to mention, it vaulted to #1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Chart and at Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

During 2023, Lil Durk notably released his critically acclaimed blockbuster album, Almost Healed . Almost Healed marked his fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200 and third straight #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart.

With more music on the way, Lil Durk Season is well underway now!

LIL DURK TOUR DATES ON DRAKE x J. COLE TOUR:

February 24 – Cleveland – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – w/J. Cole

February 25 – Cleveland – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – w/J. Cole

March 10 – Lexington – Rupp Arena – w/J. Cole

March 11 – Lexington – Rupp Arena *Not on sale yet* - w/J. Cole

March 14 – San Antonio – AT&T Center – w/J. Cole

March 15 – San Antonio – AT&T Center - w/J. Cole

March 23 – Sunrise – Amerant Bank Arena – w/Special Guest

March 24 – Sunrise – Amerant Bank Arena – w/Special Guest

March 27 – Birmingham – Legacy Arena – w/Special Guest

March 28 – Birmingham – Legacy Arena *Not on sale yet* - w/Special Guest

March 31 – State College PA – Bryce Jordan Center w/Special Guest

April 1 – State College PA – Bryce Jordan Center *Not on sale yet* - w/Special Guest

April 4 – Elmont NY – UBS Arena – w/Special Guest

April 5 – Elmont NY – UBS Arena – w/Special Guest

ABOUT LIL DURK

Chicago's Lil Durk is not only one of the forefathers of Chicago's drill movement that influenced a generation of rappers across the world, he's also one of rap's current stars. 2020 saw Durk release two gold-certified albums - Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 and The Voice - which both peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced 12 Billboard Hot 100 entries. In 2021, Durk released his first ever chart-topping album, The Voice Of The Heroes with Lil Baby, which earned him a BET Hip-Hop Award for Best Rap Duo.

Thanks in part to his prolific run of high-profile collaborations, including songs with Drake, Kanye West, and the 3x-platinum “Back in Blood” with Pooh Sheisty, Durk earned the honor of having the most Billboard Hot 100 chart entries in 2021 with 42. In addition to his own releases, Durk has experienced success through his Only The Family label venture, which catapulted the late King Von to mainstream recognition shortly before his untimely passing. The 2021 OTF compilation Loyal Bros debuted #12 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Last year, 7220 debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 charts and subsequently went #1 again four weeks later. Boasting features from Morgan Wallen, Gunna, and Future, the gold-certified album is Durk's most successful to-date, with over 1 Billion streams in 2 months.