Like Moths To Flames Celebrate Release of 'No Eternity In Gold'

Their fifth full length album is out today.

Metalcore giants Like Moths To Flames are celebrating the release of their fifth full-length album No Eternity In Gold today. Produced, mixed and mastered by Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland (August Burns Red, Rivers Of Nihil), this is a record that showcases Like Moths To Flames like never before. Displaying their trademark foundations of incisive technical dexterity and uncompromising heaviness - all underpinned with earworm melodies - their fifth studio album is the result of challenged perspectives, fully-realised ideals and lessons learned.

Ahead of today's release, fans were treated to singles "Selective Sacrifice", "YOTM" and "Habitual Decline", all of which garnered incredible support across streaming platforms and press outlets.

Recorded at the turn of the year, prior to the global Covid-19 pandemic, at Think Loud Studios in York, Pennsylvania, Roetter describes No Eternity In Gold's conception as a process that was both "challenging and overwhelming."

"This record has been a long time in the works," explains Roetter. "This is our first album for which we held an abundance of material going into the recording process. For the first time we were havin gto examine a huge body of content rather than stretching to force more and chase something down. That allowed us the space to really examine these songs and to focus on exploring and showcasing the true values of Like Moths To Flames, and how to spotlight them."

Fans can purchase and stream No Eternity In Gold today. Listen below!

With 63 million streams and a decade of global touring to their name, Like Moths To Flames have long been metalcore scene stalwarts; now, they're making their bid to lead its charge.

Like Moths To Flames is Chris Roetter (vocals), Jeremy Smith (guitar), Zach Pishney (guitar) and Aaron Evans (bass).

Listen to the album here:

