Liife Shares Tales Of Friends Turned Foes In New 'Friends & Enemies' Video

Compton's own Liife releases his latest visual "Friends & Enemies." The video, directed by APlus Filmz, was premiered by No Jumper on Thursday, November 21. "Friends & Enemies," follows the Rostrum Records signee's most-recent singles, "Lifestyle," with over 1.3M views, and "Meet The Parents." In addition to the records, he's created a vlog series breaking down the meaning and stories behind each single. The "Meet The Parents (The True Story)" vlog details the tragic loss of a close friend and the impacts of that on his community.

The "Friends & Enemies" visual opens with Liife playing back vulnerable memories on a projector in an empty classroom, with the frame cutting back and forth of him viewing the images against the flashbacks of painful portraits he paints with his soul-hitting lyrics. By video end, we see others join him in the classroom, viewing their own memories being projected.

In addition to rhymes about grade school friends turning into foes, Liife touches on going through the motions of life in the streets filled with violence, disloyalty, dishonesty and those that'll turn a cold shoulder when you're down bad. On the opening line Liife spits, "What yo life like? / Got a call from my brother, want me to pop his BM / told the n*gga that I'd do it if the price right / We was tight like T-Pain melodies / Now-in-days when I pull up I feel the jealousy."

After hitting the ground running in the mid-late 2000s, and after taking a brief hiatus, Liife returns to the musical forefront as a decorated, artistic lyricist, with incredible pen skills, which he shares with others. Liife effortlessly paints real-life experiences for his listeners, and has worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop like: Lil Wayne, Nas, Diddy, Tyga, The Game, Paul Wall, Nipsey Hussle, Scott Storch, Boi 1-Da, Dave East, Mozzy, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Currently, he's gearing up to drop his forthcoming album, What Yo Life Like.

Watch the new visual here:





