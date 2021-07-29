Light in the Attic Announce Reissue for Nancy Sinatra's Landmark Album 'Boots'

Celebrated archival label Light in the Attic (LITA) is proud to announce the second release from their Nancy Sinatra Archival Series, the definitive version of her inimitable debut LP, Boots. Originally released in 1966, the enduringly iconic, million-selling album not only catapulted the career of singer, actress, activist, and cultural icon, Nancy Sinatra, it contained within its grooves an enduring anthem of empowerment that continues to resonate with new audiences today with no signs of slowing down.

Available to pre-order now and due out September 17th on vinyl, CD, 8-track, and across digital platforms, Boots marks Sinatra's transformation from "Nancy nice lady," as she says, to a fully-formed and self-assured figure of empowerment both in appearance and in performance, making her forever synonymous with the album's titular subject in the process. A Top 5 album at the time of its release, Sinatra scored a No. 1 hit on both sides of the Atlantic with "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'," which earned three GRAMMY® nominations and sold over a million copies. The album marked her first full-length release with writer, producer, and collaborator, Lee Hazlewood, which features a mixture of Hazlewood-penned tunes and selections from heavyweights, such as The Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and more. The successful collage of 60s material hangs beautifully together with support from the famed Los Angeles session musicians, The Wrecking Crew, who set the stage for Nancy's vocals with their raw, jangly, exuberance and cohesion. Tying it all together is arranger and longtime collaborator Billy Strange, whose innovative arrangements provided the perfect sound to help Nancy capture the attention of the world. In addition to the original 13 recordings, the forthcoming reissue includes two rare bonus tracks, including "The City Never Sleeps At Night" and the previously unreleased "For Some," the latter of which is available now across all digital platforms as the first single being offered (click here to listen). All tracks have been newly remastered from the original analog tapes by GRAMMY®-nominated engineer, John Baldwin.

The vinyl configurations boast records pressed at Record Technology, Inc (RTI) and come housed in an expanded gatefold package featuring cover artwork completely restored from the original, iconic album photograph taken by Ed Thrasher. The accompanying 20-page booklet features a new Q&A with Nancy by GRAMMY®-nominated co-producer Hunter Lea, and a treasure trove of never-before-seen photos from Sinatra's personal archive. The CD edition comes housed in a digipak with 28-page booklet. In addition to the standard black wax, special limited-edition colored vinyl editions (such as "Walkin' Boots Red" wax and "So Long, Babe Blue Swirl" wax) will be available exclusively at NancySinatra.com, LightInTheAttic.net, Vinyl Me, Please, Collector's Choice, U.K. retailers, and Rough Trade.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of the world-wide smash hit "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" and to coincide with the reissue announcement is the debut of an updated version for the track's original 1966 music video featuring restored video and the newly remastered audio by Baldwin (click here to watch). In addition, new autographed items and limited-edition merchandise collaborations with Midnight Rider, Oxford Pennant, and Windmill City premiered this week at Nancy's official online BOOTIQUE.