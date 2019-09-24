Light The Torch Share 'The Great Divide' Lyrics Video
LIGHT THE TORCH have dropped the lyric video for the song "The Great Divide" from their most recent album Revival.
"This song is basically about doing anything to save that which is already dead," said singer Howard Jones. "You've tried everything to make it work and you knew deep down it wouldn't work in the first place. Come out to the Octane Accelerator tour and sing along with us, it's going to be fun on an epic scale!"
Light the Torch will hit the road this fall on tour with Ice Nine Kills, Fit For a King, and Awake At Last on the Octane Accelerator Tour. All dates are below.
Light the Tour on Tour:
WITH ICE NINE KILLS, FIT FOR A KING, + AWAKE AT LAST:
10/29 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/30 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
10/31 - Louisville, KY - Tiger Room*
11/2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
11/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
11/5 - Denver, CO - Summit
11/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
11/8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
11/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
11/10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/12 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
11/13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/14 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
11/16 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
11/17 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
11/18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
11/20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
11/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
11/22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/23 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
11/25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
11/26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
11/27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
11/30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
12/1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
*Light The Torch headline date
The Los Angeles, CA group - Howard Jones [vocals], Francesco Artusato [guitar], and Ryan Wombacher [bass] - drew from five years together as Devil You Know to forge a wholly distinct path. Amidst myriad struggles, they returned from the brink under a new name. The Light the Torch lineup boasts one of the most esteemed pedigrees in modern heavy music. Jones spent a decade at the helm of GRAMMY® Award-nominated and gold-selling titans Killswitch Engage. Artusato had much-lauded stint in All Shall Perish and has attained status as a shred virtuoso. Wombacher was a staple in Bleeding Through for well over a decade.