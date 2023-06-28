Liars Announce Limited Edition Recycled Vinyl Release Of 'WIXIW'

LIARS’ sixth studio album WIXIW (pronounced “wish you”) is the latest in the band’s catalog to be released on limited edition recycled vinyl as part of an ongoing series. Originally released in 2012, the vinyl is due out on August 25th, 2023 via Mute. Pre-order it HERE.

WIXIW was the continuation of a flawless run of album releases. From the first teaser on through the two singles,“No.1 Against the Rush” and its Todd Cole-directed horror film, and "Brats" with its accompanying nightmarish computer-generated video by the artist Ian Cheng, the album was immediately hard to shake, tough to pin down and impossible to forget.

Simultaneously the most accessible and most challenging release from these iconoclasts, WIXIW was both a summation of Liars’ output up to that point, and a complete break from anything they had done before.

Written in a remote cabin, recorded in LA, self-produced by the band with additional production from Daniel Miller and mixed by Tom Biller, WIXIW signaled a move towards working more intensely with synthesizers and sequencers and, as Angus Andrew explained at the time: “If we aren’t confusing people, it’s not us. If we aren’t confusing ourselves with what we do, then we’ve failed.”

Talking about the recycled vinyl series, Angus Andrew explains: “This record is being repressed to recycled coloured vinyl—not only to save the Earth—but also so that each album sports its own unique hue composed of the cast off shards of other artists' dreams!”

In 2021, Liars released The Apple Drop. Marking their 10th studio album—released 20 years after Liars’ debut—Angus Andrew (now the sole member of the band) chose to expand and embrace collaboration. “My goal was to create beyond my abilities––something bigger than myself,” he says. The Apple Drop saw Angus working with avant-garde jazz drummer Laurence Pike, multi-instrumentalist Cameron Deyell and lyricist Mary Pearson Andrew to create one of the albums of the year at outlets like The Quietus, Record Collector and AllMusic.

