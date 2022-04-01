Liam Gallagher Debuts New Track and Announces Extra Tickets for Shows

Liam Gallagher has released his new single, "C'mon You Know," which is available for streaming here. His third solo studio album 'C'MON YOU KNOW' (out May 27th) looks set to be one of the biggest album events of the year. Anticipation for the album was ignited with the lead single 'Everything's Electric', which powered into the Top 20 as Liam's biggest solo hit so far. There was no letting up with huge performances at the BRIT Awards and on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', while NME support continued with their award for Music Moment of the Year and a recent in-depth cover feature.



Now Liam unleashes the album's title track, which is out now on Warner Records. Today also brings more big Liam news with the announcement that a limited quantity of tickets have just been released for the two biggest solo performances of his career, the history-making sold-out Knebworth Park shows on June 3rd and 4th. Fans can access a pre-sale for tickets by pre-ordering the 'C'MON YOU KNOW' album HERE by 15:00 BST on Tuesday, April 5th. The ticket pre-sale will open for 48 hours from 10:00AM on Wednesday, April 6th before any remaining tickets go general sale HERE from 10:00AM on Friday, April 8th.



Liam will be joined by a stellar line-up that includes Kasabian on both days. The bill also features Paolo Nutini, Amyl & The Sniffers and Pastel on the Friday, and Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl on the Saturday.



While 'C'MON YOU KNOW' pulsates with the traits that have made Liam such an iconic figure - a raucous rock 'n' roll anthem topped by his signature snarl - it's also a strong step forward in terms of both attitude and audio. Musically it's layered with unexpected sonic touches: surging Motown-tinged gospel backing vocals, shrieking saxophone from Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig, and vintage Moog synths heightening the sonic maelstrom. Liam's lyrics also come from a fresh place: rather than being combative, his words brim with positivity and the joy of being reunited with friends, family and fans. As he openly admits, "I'm sick of being tough."



The song was written solely by Liam and was produced by his regular creative collaborator, the Grammy Award winner Andrew Wyatt.



As suggested by the title track and 'Everything's Electric', the 'C'MON YOU KNOW' album infuses Liam's classic, hands-in-the-air anthems with fresh experimental flourishes. Andrew Wyatt is the main producer throughout, while Ezra Koenig contributes to a selection of tracks. Other producers / writers include Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sir Paul McCartney), Dave Grohl, Ariel Rechtshaid (HAIM, Brandon Flowers), Adam Noble (Biffy Clyro), regular Liam collaborators Michael Tighe and Simon Aldred, and members of his live band, Dan McDougall and Mike Moore.



In addition to 'C'MON YOU KNOW', May 27th will also see Liam release the 'Down By The River Thames' live album. Originally streamed on December 5th 2020, the show became one of the most memorable performances of the lockdown era. Liam followed the precedent set by the Sex Pistols and The Clash, and decided to hit the River Thames, armed with a boatload of attitude, a phenomenal live band (including Bonehead) and an arsenal of classic songs. Acclaim included a four-star review from i, who declared the show to be, "A reminder of why the younger Gallagher is now the fans' favourite."



Both 'Down By The River Thames' and 'C'MON YOU KNOW' are available to pre-order HERE in a selection of value-for-money bundles. These include both albums on CD (£11.99) or standard vinyl (£34.99), as well as a bundle featuring the 'C'MON YOU KNOW' cassette and the '... River Thames' vinyl (£24.99).



Liam recently headlined the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust ahead of a huge summer of outdoor shows in the UK and Ireland. He sold all 160,000 tickets for two nights at Knebworth Park in a matter of moments, before adding a homecoming show at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium as well as gigs in Belfast, Glasgow and Dublin. Internationally, he will play select European festivals throughout the summer, a tour of Australia / New Zealand in July, and a South American tour in November. Please see his website for a full list of shows and ticket details.



UK and Ireland live shows:



JUNE

1st - Manchester, Etihad Stadium

3rd - Knebworth Park (EXTRA TICKETS JUST RELEASED)

4th - Knebworth Park (EXTRA TICKETS JUST RELEASED)

24th - Belfast, Ormeau Park

26th - Glasgow, Hampden Park



AUGUST

27th - Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainha





Limited camping packages and VIP Area upgrades are on sale now, options range from bring your own tent to boutique accommodation in exclusive campsites with proper showers and toilets



Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is a Live Nation and SJM Concerts presentation.





Follow Liam Gallagher:

Twitter | Spotify | Facebook | Instagram | liamgallagher.com



About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

Photo Credits: Greg Williams