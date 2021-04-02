Lia Ices Shares Aura Video for 'Family Album'

Lia Ices has revealed the video for the title track of her recent album Family Album. Collaborating with director, Aaron Brown (Cass McCombs, Girls), the clip represents a breakthrough in capturing the relationship between the artist and the human aura, which exists beyond the capacity of our physical eyes. Setting out to deconstruct the relationship between invisible human energies and contemporary filmmaking, they used "Aura-photography", which captures the energies emitted by all living creatures. A frame-accurate camera needed to be sourced - Alumni of LucasArts, S+D got the word out and an obscure camera was made available. The final music video is an unedited, 500 ft. mag of 35mm 4-perf film, quadruple exposed at Step + Direction, Sonoma and developed and scanned at Fotokem, Burbank.

Lia says, "Family Album (the full album) comes from my realizing the power of my femininity and tapping into the wonder that is nature. As with all of my music, I am documenting myself, I am documenting my life. It's a spiritual practice that helps me process what it is to be alive.

The song family album is about crystallizing a very specific moment in time; the preciousness of my tiny daughter, the real threat of losing our home to a wildfire, knowing that I found my own Eden on the mountain and then imagining it disappearing. It is about gratitude for the here and now. The video for the song takes that documentation even further by capturing my aura as I perform the song in one take, adding another layer to what one can communicate when they lay their heart out - the poetry, the melody and the light."

The video premiered at Vogue today and they note, "Listening to Lia Ices's song "Family Album" is already a little bit of a transcendental, heady experience. With her breathy vocals and psychedelic folk sound, Ices makes you feel like you're floating away somewhere, probably westward, towards Ices's home in California....clouds of blue, green, violet, and occasionally red fade in and out around Ices as she sings, adding an ethereal aspect to the already emotional song.."

Lia Ices released Family Album, via her own label Natural Music. She went into the studio with the late producer JR White (Girls) - marking the last album he worked on. Lia says, "experiencing JR's creative genius so intimately is a gift I will always cherish and I'm so grateful my songs were touched by his magic. This album means something different to me now that the person I made it with is gone - it is a symbolic reminder that music is eternal, he lives forever in this album." They recorded Family Album all over California: three studios in LA, one in Stinson Beach, and one in San Francisco. "There's a clarity to the album," Ices says of the production, "you can hear what I'm saying, you can hear what the instruments are doing. But I really think that because the production supports the ethos you can dive in even deeper." It was organic: Ices, White, and the four-man backing band she had record with her, live in the studio.

Family Album's three singles, "Hymn," "Earthy" and "Young on the Mountain," drew the attention of NPR, Flood, Brooklyn Vegan, Northern Transmissions, Under The Radar, PopMatters, and Ghettoblaster, among others.

