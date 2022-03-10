Lexi Jayde Releases New Single 'Hate to Be You'

Today, breakthrough singer/songwriter Lexi Jayde releases her new single "hate to be you" via Artist Partner Group. "hate to be you" was written by Lexi with Mags Duval and producer Nick Ruth. A "windows down, volume up, screaming at the top of your lungs" anthem, "hate to be you" has already garnered attention on TikTok, with over 4,500 videos to the song created to date.

On the new single, Lexi shares "I've been wanting to write an up-beat, angry break up song for a while now that expressed my feelings of having someone you once loved come back to you after you've moved on. I really love every single lyric in this song, but my favorite is "you left forever for something that won't even last". It came from such a personal feeling of knowing your own self-worth. I hope it gives listeners a sense of empowerment and strength."

"hate to be you" follows her stunning hit "drunk text me" which has amassed over 17.2 million streams and received praise from FINNEAS, Zane Lowe and more. Co-produced by Alexander23, the song went viral after Lexi teased its demo on TikTok in late November 2021, with over 7 million total views on the sound to date. Following the release, Lexi hit the road to play the song for the first time while opening for Griff on the west coast. With the incredible buzz around Lexi, she is set to have her most massive year yet as a clear artist to watch in 2022.

Lexi Jayde is an artist/writer based in LA and signed to Artist Partner Group. She recently finished a tour with Adam Melchor and landed her first cut as a songwriter with "Frankenstein" by Claire Rosinkranz. She released her debut EP a teenage diary in July and is featured on the single "On Repeat" with Goody Grace & Cigarettes After Sex. Lexi, who boasts over 2+ million followers across social media, has created an ever-evolving sound that immerses listeners in the world of the average teenager.

Growing up in the suburbs of Los Angeles, the 19-year-old contributes artists like Clairo, Tame Impala, Lennon Stella, and Fleetwood Mac to her personable and intimate music inspired by the California sun. As she experiences life, Lexi finds herself fighting the duality of youth and becoming an adult. Speaking for the voice of Gen-Z, Lexi is personable, honest, and open about her struggles and insecurities. A true artist, her music is timeless. Lexi released her breakthrough single "drunk text me" in early January which has amassed over 17 million streams. Her new single "hate to be you" is out now.

Listen to the new single here: