Lewis Blissett Unveils New Track 'Killing Butterflies'
15-year-old U.K. born singer and songwriter Lewis Blissett released a new track entitled "Killing Butterflies" today, produced by SIBA (Charli XCX, L Devine). The metaphorical piece explores the vices people hold in all forms and how they can often destroy the most beautiful parts of their very being.
Lewis is a rare breed - the beauty and pain in his voice seem way beyond his years. He has made a name for himself in a short time, cultivating 2.5 million followers on Instagram and YouTube combined and amassing over 3 million cumulative streams for his debut single "Sick Thoughts," which was released this summer. His viral covers have also garnered co-signs from Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Rihanna.
Stay tuned as Lewis Blissett readies his debut EP on Warner Records, due out later this year.