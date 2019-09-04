Lewis Blissett Unveils New Track 'Killing Butterflies'

15-year-old U.K. born singer and songwriter Lewis Blissett released a new track entitled "Killing Butterflies" today, produced by SIBA (Charli XCX, L Devine). The metaphorical piece explores the vices people hold in all forms and how they can often destroy the most beautiful parts of their very being.

Lewis is a rare breed - the beauty and pain in his voice seem way beyond his years. He has made a name for himself in a short time, cultivating 2.5 million followers on Instagram and YouTube combined and amassing over 3 million cumulative streams for his debut single "Sick Thoughts," which was released this summer. His viral covers have also garnered co-signs from Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Rihanna.

Stay tuned as Lewis Blissett readies his debut EP on Warner Records, due out later this year.





Related Articles View More Music Stories