Levi Hummon, Filmore and YA' BOYZ Join Forces on New Release 'Good Riddance'

Today marks the release of a country mega-collaboration that could very well be the break-up song of the summer. The new tune "Good Riddance" has Levi Hummon, featuring Filmore and YA' BOYZ (Zach Kale and Joe Ragosta) reveling in the melting pot that modern country music has become.

It's still a country tune, just one that's sonically leaning out into a slightly more pop sound. The result is a song that after just one listen, it'll be instantly committed to memory and will bring unbridled spirit to the dashboard drummers in all of us.

"'Good Riddance' is a quirky take on a breakup song, where I just wanted to say so long to the past, my bad decisions, and focus on the positives," says Hummon, who co-wrote the song with Eric Arjes and Parker Welling.

"The day we wrote this song it felt like a party, so I immediately asked Filmore and YA' BOYZ to jump on the track with me. I'm so thrilled to have them on this one and the music video with them was one of my favorites I've ever been a part of. We even got to rent out my hometown skatepark for the video shoot."

On paper, the new release might seem like a quintessential break-up song. Not a sad song, per se, just one with more of an attitude shift after a split. There's an epiphany that leads to a happy ending, and it's this: good riddance to the past and all my bad decisions/I thought my heart was broke but it turns out it isn't.

With his last few solo releases, Hummon has made a notable shift. One that is revealing more of who is now: someone with a roughness to his edges. You can hear that in "Paying for It," "For Me," "Bottled Up," and now in "Good Riddance."

Hummon, 30, started honing his craft throughout his 20s, but his immersion into country music started much, much earlier: the day he was born. His father Marcus Hummon is one of Nashville's most prolific Grammy-winning songwriters, having penned The Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away," Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road," Tim McGraw's "One of These Days," Sara Evans' "Born to Fly" and hundreds more. So growing up with his dad composing at the piano meant that the soundtrack for Levi's childhood was almost always country music.

As a Nashville native, Hummon will have a dream come true moment performing on July 4th in downtown Nashville as part of Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper and produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for the city of Nashville. The free, family-friendly event was created to entertain Nashvillians and attract visitors to generate economic activity and tax revenue for the city. The event has regularly drawn more than 200,000 - and a record-breaking 350,000 in 2021.

Watch the new music video here: