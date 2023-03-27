Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Levellers Announce New Tour Dates for May 2023

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 10am Wednesday 29th March 2023.

Mar. 27, 2023  

The Levellers have announced additional shows for their 'Collective' UK tour, including a rescheduled date for their London headline show at Hackney Empire, which will now take place on May 24th.

The band have additional dates in Worthing (23rd), Rhyl (25th) and Hay-On-Wye Festival (26th). Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 10am Wednesday 29th March 2023 via https://www.levellers.co.uk/.

The Levellers Collective tour is in support of Together All The Way, the acclaimed new album out now via Levellers' own On The Fiddle Recordings and available to purchase here.

Together All The Way reimagines songs from across Levellers influential back catalogue with a more traditional folk approach. The ten-track album also features brand new songs 'Man O War' and 'Sitting In The Social'.

The album finds Levellers joined by Hannah Miller and Ollie Austin from the Moulettes on cello, vocals and percussion. They are also joined by Dan Donnelly marking his first official Levellers recording.

2023 is an extra special year for the Levellers as not only do they celebrate 35 years of being a band, but it will also be the 20th Anniversary of their hugely acclaimed Beautiful Days Festival, one of the biggest independent music festivals in the UK.

Only limited final tickets remain for the Devonshire extravaganza, which will take place over August 18th - 20th and will see Levellers headline as well as Suede and Primal Scream. Final tickets are on sale at https://www.beautifuldays.org/.

LEVELLERS 2023 TOUR DATES

APRIL
28th - LINCOLN, Engine Shed
29th - COUNTY DURHAM, Northern Kin Festival

MAY
23rd - WORTHING, Pavilion Theatre *
24th - LONDON, Hackney Empire *
25th - RHYL, Pavilion Theatre *
26th - HAY Festival *

JUNE
15th - TENBY, De Valence
16th - HERTFORDSHIRE, Sign Of The Times Festival
23rd - GILLINGHAM, Great Hall
24th - BRISTOL, A Beautiful Day Out

JULY
21ST - EDINBURGH, O2 Academy
22nd - LEEDS, A Beautiful Day Out

AUGUST
20th - DEVON, Beautiful Days Festival

SEPTEMBER
9th - TONBRIDGE, Walled Garden Festival

*Collective Show



DYVE Drops Cute as Part of Upcoming Compilation Series Photo
DYVE Drops 'Cute' as Part of Upcoming Compilation Series
The song's infectious beat, coupled with the artist's signature crafty flows and clever lyrics, make for a refreshing and addictive listening experience. Once again, DYVE demonstrates his hankering aspiration to respect the nuances of the genre while infusing it with his own unique style and energy.
A Certain Ratio Shares New Track Holy Smoke Photo
A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'Holy Smoke'
With their latest studio album, 1982, tantalizingly in reach, A Certain Ratio have shared a final taste of what to expect with the glistening old-school funk of “Holy Smoke”. The new single finds ACR pay tribute to the genre’s forefathers, from James Brown to Chaka Khan to Prince. 
Maisie Peters Announces New Anthem Lost the Breakup Photo
Maisie Peters Announces New Anthem 'Lost the Breakup'
Maisie will celebrate the new release with a network television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday. Maisie has also announced plans for a 27-date North American headline tour visiting major markets coast to coast. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran now!
HAND HABITS Announces Sugar The Bruise Song Collection Photo
HAND HABITS Announces 'Sugar The Bruise' Song Collection
The Hand Habits have shared a lyric video for its lead single 'Something Wrong.' They have announced a west coast North America summer tour that includes shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. They will also be playing a previously announced show with Tegan & Sara in the spring as well as festival plays at Hipnic and Pop Montreal.

share