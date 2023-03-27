Levellers Announce New Tour Dates for May 2023

The Levellers have announced additional shows for their 'Collective' UK tour, including a rescheduled date for their London headline show at Hackney Empire, which will now take place on May 24th.

The band have additional dates in Worthing (23rd), Rhyl (25th) and Hay-On-Wye Festival (26th). Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 10am Wednesday 29th March 2023 via https://www.levellers.co.uk/.

The Levellers Collective tour is in support of Together All The Way, the acclaimed new album out now via Levellers' own On The Fiddle Recordings and available to purchase here.

Together All The Way reimagines songs from across Levellers influential back catalogue with a more traditional folk approach. The ten-track album also features brand new songs 'Man O War' and 'Sitting In The Social'.

The album finds Levellers joined by Hannah Miller and Ollie Austin from the Moulettes on cello, vocals and percussion. They are also joined by Dan Donnelly marking his first official Levellers recording.

2023 is an extra special year for the Levellers as not only do they celebrate 35 years of being a band, but it will also be the 20th Anniversary of their hugely acclaimed Beautiful Days Festival, one of the biggest independent music festivals in the UK.

Only limited final tickets remain for the Devonshire extravaganza, which will take place over August 18th - 20th and will see Levellers headline as well as Suede and Primal Scream. Final tickets are on sale at https://www.beautifuldays.org/.

LEVELLERS 2023 TOUR DATES

APRIL

28th - LINCOLN, Engine Shed

29th - COUNTY DURHAM, Northern Kin Festival



MAY

23rd - WORTHING, Pavilion Theatre *

24th - LONDON, Hackney Empire *

25th - RHYL, Pavilion Theatre *

26th - HAY Festival *



JUNE

15th - TENBY, De Valence

16th - HERTFORDSHIRE, Sign Of The Times Festival

23rd - GILLINGHAM, Great Hall

24th - BRISTOL, A Beautiful Day Out



JULY

21ST - EDINBURGH, O2 Academy

22nd - LEEDS, A Beautiful Day Out



AUGUST

20th - DEVON, Beautiful Days Festival



SEPTEMBER

9th - TONBRIDGE, Walled Garden Festival



*Collective Show