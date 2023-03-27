Levellers Announce New Tour Dates for May 2023
Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 10am Wednesday 29th March 2023.
The Levellers have announced additional shows for their 'Collective' UK tour, including a rescheduled date for their London headline show at Hackney Empire, which will now take place on May 24th.
The band have additional dates in Worthing (23rd), Rhyl (25th) and Hay-On-Wye Festival (26th). Tickets for the new dates will go on sale at 10am Wednesday 29th March 2023 via https://www.levellers.co.uk/.
The Levellers Collective tour is in support of Together All The Way, the acclaimed new album out now via Levellers' own On The Fiddle Recordings and available to purchase here.
Together All The Way reimagines songs from across Levellers influential back catalogue with a more traditional folk approach. The ten-track album also features brand new songs 'Man O War' and 'Sitting In The Social'.
The album finds Levellers joined by Hannah Miller and Ollie Austin from the Moulettes on cello, vocals and percussion. They are also joined by Dan Donnelly marking his first official Levellers recording.
2023 is an extra special year for the Levellers as not only do they celebrate 35 years of being a band, but it will also be the 20th Anniversary of their hugely acclaimed Beautiful Days Festival, one of the biggest independent music festivals in the UK.
Only limited final tickets remain for the Devonshire extravaganza, which will take place over August 18th - 20th and will see Levellers headline as well as Suede and Primal Scream. Final tickets are on sale at https://www.beautifuldays.org/.
LEVELLERS 2023 TOUR DATES
APRIL
28th - LINCOLN, Engine Shed
29th - COUNTY DURHAM, Northern Kin Festival
MAY
23rd - WORTHING, Pavilion Theatre *
24th - LONDON, Hackney Empire *
25th - RHYL, Pavilion Theatre *
26th - HAY Festival *
JUNE
15th - TENBY, De Valence
16th - HERTFORDSHIRE, Sign Of The Times Festival
23rd - GILLINGHAM, Great Hall
24th - BRISTOL, A Beautiful Day Out
JULY
21ST - EDINBURGH, O2 Academy
22nd - LEEDS, A Beautiful Day Out
AUGUST
20th - DEVON, Beautiful Days Festival
SEPTEMBER
9th - TONBRIDGE, Walled Garden Festival
*Collective Show