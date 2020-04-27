Letters To Part Unveil New Single 'Ascian'

Orlando-based progressive rock band Letters To Part have released their new single "Ascian," available on all digital platforms.

Listen below!

An introduction to their upcoming 2020 EP (yet to be announced), "Ascian" catches Letters To Part in their truest form. Their artisanal and in depth approach to production and songwriting sets the tone for their atmospheric, yet dynamic, sound. Filled with passion and fervor for their craft, Letters To Part put a unique twist on the progressive rock genre, as "Ascian" takes a dip into many flavors. As the band gear's up for their next EP release, which will be a concept album, they continue to hone in on capturing their powerful energy on recording. About the single, the band states:

"Ascian really captures the mood that we try to create for our listeners. It has aggressive guitars followed by clean verses to keep the song changing, but also often repeats familiar parts. The beginning and end of the song is very powerful and it is one of our favorite songs to play in our live set."

Letters to Part is a 5-piece progressive rock outfit currently based in Orlando, Florida that blends raw emotion with dreamy instrumentals to create ambient soundscapes. Their debut LP "A Human Curse" was released in July of 2017. Since then the band has released a new single "Imperious" and recently recorded their upcoming EP with Daniel Colombo which is due out 2020.

Having toured most of the U.S in support of their previous releases, Letters to Part encapsulates an atmospheric yet grounded experience with ambient guitars, dynamic drums and bass, and melodic vocals. LTP has also opened for various national acts such as Hail the Sun, Covet, Delta Sleep, Royal Coda, Strawberry Girls, and Tilian (Dance Gavin Dance).





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You