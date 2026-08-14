Letdown. Announces Fall Happy Tour, Kicking Off Oct. 15 in Kansas City

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Alternative rock artist Letdown., the project of Blake Coddington, released the new single HAPPY on August 14, a dark, guitar-driven track that channels the strain of a toxic relationship into a wall of sound. The Texas-born, Nashville-based musician has also announced a new fall headline tour, THE HAPPY TOUR, set to open October 15 in Kansas City, MO at Record Bar before continuing to cities including Minneapolis, St. Louis, Atlanta, Boston, New York and Dallas.

Drenched in blaring guitar riffs and striking drums, the emotional rock confessional finds Letdown. channeling the overwhelming weight of a toxic relationship into a wall of sound, turning his private torment into an intense release. The single is out now via Big Loud Rock.

Following a massive four-month U.S. headline tour to start 2026, Letdown. will bring his vulnerable lyricism and high-octane live energy to cities across the nation once again this fall with his newly announced headline run. The Happy Tour kicks off on October 15 in Kansas City, MO at Record Bar, before running through major cities such as Atlanta, Boston, New York, Dallas, and more. Full tour routing can be found at letdown.com.

Since his debut in 2020, Letdown. – AKA Blake Coddington – has emerged as a vital force in the modern rock music landscape. With a massive social media following of over 1.5 million, the Texas-born alt-rocker has garnered over 200 million global streams through his soaring rock anthems. In 2024, Coddington released his debut album Be OK, which featured his Top 20 Alternative radio singles 'Crying In The Shower' and 'Hate Myself.' Pairing unapologetically honest lyricism with high-energy, adrenaline-inducing live sets, Coddington continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The Happy Tour Dates

October 15 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

October 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Hook & Ladder

October 17 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

October 18 - Appleton, WI - Appleton Beer Factory

October 23 - Atlanta, GA - Smiths Olde Bar

October 30 - Boston, MA - Off The Rails

November 1 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

November 27 - Omaha, NE - Reverb

November 28 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

November 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

December 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

December 4 - Dallas, TX - Trees

December 5 - Houston, TX - Bad Astronaut

December 6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

December 10 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands / Skullys

December 11 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary Detroit Music and Art Center

December 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome

HAPPY follows Letdown.'s recent tracks DID IT TO YOU and DO IT FOR THE LOVE., the latter of which has climbed into the Top 30 at Active Rock radio and the Top 40 of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The new tour follows a four-month U.S. headline run earlier in 2026 and comes after Coddington's 2024 debut album BE OK, which included the singles CRYING IN THE SHOWER and HATE MYSELF.

Photo Credit: Carly Squires | Hi-res



Photo Credit: Carly Squires | Hi-res

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