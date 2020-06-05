Less Than Jake's Chris DeMakes Launches Songwriting Podcast

Chris DeMakes, founding member, vocalist and guitarist in seminal ska-punk outfit LESS THAN JAKE has launched an inspirational songwriting podcast Chris DeMakes A Podcast which is now available everywhere. Episode one features Goldfinger front man and renowned producer John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, Blink-182, Panic! At the Disco, Good Charlotte) who has contributed to the sale of over 34 million records worldwide, and nearly 8 million within the last five years. A new episode will debut every Monday. Upcoming guests include Bill Stevenson (Descendents, ALL, Black Flag), Jaret Reddick (Bowling For Soup), Mike Herrera (MxPx), Cyrus Bolooki (New Found Glory), and acclaimed Grammy-winning producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, The All-American Rejects, Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson).



"There are so many captivating stories that have to deal with hit singles and fan favorite songs," explains DeMakes. "This podcast gives songwriters a chance to let their longtime fans know exactly what inspired their favorite songs and possibly clear up any misconceptions behind the meaning. Hopefully, others will find it as fascinating as I do."

Less Than Jake has sold over 2 million albums worldwide. Their groundbreaking ska-punk albums Pezcore, Losing Streak, and Hello Rockview have stood the test of time and continue to connect with younger generations. Borders and Boundaries was released in 2000 and contained the singles "Look What Happened" along with their hometown anthem "Gainesville Rock City" which received some airtime on MTV2. 2003's Anthem debuted at #45 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart and spawned three major singles in the US and UK. "She's Gonna Break Soon" spent a couple weeks on MTV's TRL, "The Science of Selling Yourself Short" spent five weeks on Billboard's Top 40 Singles Chart and peaked at #37, and "The Brightest Bulb Has Burned Out" featuring Billy Bragg spent time on the UK Singles Chart.



A few of DeMakes' most memorable tours include Bon Jovi's The Crush Tour (2000), Descendents' Caffeine Nation Tour (1997), and Linkin Park's Projekt Revolution (2004). The band also holds the record for most performances on Vans Warped Tour at 441 (nobody is even close). Less Than Jake has been a staple on the international festival circuit as well which includes Reading and Leeds Festival, Download Festival, Fuji Rock Festival, Soundwave Festival, Pukkelpop, Hurricane Festival, Frequency Festival, and Greenfield Festival.



When DeMakes isn't on tour, he's busy in his home studio doing custom songs, jingles, and voiceovers. In addition, he's available for music business consulting and motivational speaking at high schools and universities.

Related Articles View More Music Stories