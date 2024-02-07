Les Savy Fav Share 'Legendary Tippers' Single

Les Savy Fav is finally back with their first new music in 14 years. It's a party bop called "Legendary Tippers" and comes with a delightfully meta music video.



It's brimming with Laissez-faire swagger. The lyrics flow like Jack Sparrow doing a Braggadocio track, landing between uppercrust and dumb drunk. The music follows suit – singer Tim Harrington says, "The guitars have this offhanded virtuoso thing going. Seth had stacked all of these semi-improvised scratch tracks into a demo. When I got them, I was immediately drawn to the manic pile-up of using them all, all at once, with zero edits. It's like if the solo from 'Taxman' wolfed down a bottle of Adderall."



It's been a long while since LSF has released anything, and this might seem an odd track to come back with, but it does a kind of amazing job capturing the unhinged, delighted energy of their live shows – a fire that's always been hard to bottle on recordings.



Stay tuned for more, coming soon.

Last year, Les Savy Fav teased their comeback with a series of one-off shows, including a string of European festival appearances and an intimate gig at the newly opened Knitting Factory NYC at Baker Falls alongside Marnie Stern (who also hasn't played a live show in a bit). 2024 will surely find the band expanding their return to the stage. Find more information below.

LES SAVY FAV LIVE

February 23 - Camden, UK - Electric Ballroom

February 24 - Bristol, UK - Simple Things Fest

May 24 - Dublin, IRE - Whelans

May 25 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

May 28 - Barcelona, ESP - Primavera Sound

Photo by Nick Helderman