Les Savy Fav Share 'Legendary Tippers' Single

2024 will surely find the band expanding their return to the stage.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Les Savy Fav Share 'Legendary Tippers' Single

Les Savy Fav is finally back with their first new music in 14 years. It's a party bop called "Legendary Tippers" and comes with a delightfully meta music video.

It's brimming with Laissez-faire swagger. The lyrics flow like Jack Sparrow doing a Braggadocio track, landing between uppercrust and dumb drunk. The music follows suit – singer Tim Harrington says, "The guitars have this offhanded virtuoso thing going. Seth had stacked all of these semi-improvised scratch tracks into a demo. When I got them, I was immediately drawn to the manic pile-up of using them all, all at once, with zero edits. It's like if the solo from 'Taxman' wolfed down a bottle of Adderall." 

It's been a long while since LSF has released anything, and this might seem an odd track to come back with, but it does a kind of amazing job capturing the unhinged, delighted energy of their live shows – a fire that's always been hard to bottle on recordings.

Stay tuned for more, coming soon.

Last year, Les Savy Fav teased their comeback with a series of one-off shows, including a string of European festival appearances and an intimate gig at the newly opened Knitting Factory NYC at Baker Falls alongside Marnie Stern (who also hasn't played a live show in a bit). 2024 will surely find the band expanding their return to the stage. Find more information below.

LES SAVY FAV LIVE

February 23 - Camden, UK - Electric Ballroom
February 24 - Bristol, UK - Simple Things Fest
May 24 - Dublin, IRE - Whelans
May 25 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
May 28 - Barcelona, ESP - Primavera Sound

Photo by Nick Helderman



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Vince Freeman Releases Blame Myself Live Performance Video Photo
Video: Vince Freeman Releases 'Blame Myself' Live Performance Video

Performing at the likes of the F1 at Silverstone, horse-racing at Ascot, the FA Cup Final, receiving a platinum disc (for a collaboration with Lost Frequencies), 5 European Top 10s, sharing stages with Eric Clapton, Paul Weller, Jocelyn Brown, and Jamie Woon, and even has a thank you on Ed Sheeran's debut album, Freeman has had undeniable success.

2
Araya & Frankie Scoca (New Jeans) Co-Produce MAKIMA Photo
Araya & Frankie Scoca (New Jeans) Co-Produce 'MAKIMA'

New York native and interdisciplinary artist Araya shares the newest glimpse into his neon, hyperpop-meets-RnB world with 'MAKIMA,' produced with his longtime collaborator Frankie Scoca (New Jeans, Druv, Dreamer Isioma). The track comes with a video shot on location in Thailand that ushers you into the serendipitous.

3
Mount Kimbie Announce New Album The Sunset Violent Photo
Mount Kimbie Announce New Album 'The Sunset Violent'

Mount Kimbie announces their new album 'The Sunset Violent.' To coincide with the announcement, the band also shares a brand new single “Fishbrain” with an accompanying video directed by Tegen Williams who the band worked with previously on the video for “Blue Train Lanes (ft. King Krule).”

4
Jermaine Dupri Inks Multi-Year Deal with Create Music Group Photo
Jermaine Dupri Inks Multi-Year Deal with Create Music Group

The new partnership will bring the legendary label and all its recordings, publishing, as well as its historic So So Def Recordings back catalog to Create Music Group. In addition, the new collaboration will launch new music and new artists under the direction of GRAMMY Award-winning producer, hall of fame songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri.

More Hot Stories For You

ENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World TourENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World Tour
Garbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded ReissueGarbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded Reissue
Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'
Sia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & MoreSia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & More

Videos

Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW Video
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
SPAMALOT
HADESTOWN