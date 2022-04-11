Leon Bridges Comes To Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre With The Boundless Tour

Texan GRAMMY-winner and contemporary R&B star Leon Bridges will sweep Adelaide audiences off their feet this September, when the 'River', 'Coming Home' and 'Bad Bad News' singer performs at Her Majesty's Theatre, as part of his Australian The Boundless Tour.

Bridges is returning to Australia for the first time since January 2019, when he performed to sold-out crowds across the country. The Boundless Tour will be presented in South Australia by Adelaide Festival Centre as part of the Music At The Maj concert series, that continues to feature renowned artists and attract audiences to the stunning redeveloped Her Majesty's Theatre.

Tickets for the Adelaide performance of The Boundless Tour are on sale today, Tuesday 12 April at adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au

Anyone who's ever witnessed Bridges live on stage will attest to his seriously impressive presence. A truly seasoned artist with global recognition, Bridges has sold-out shows in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, Mexico and more, including sets at legendary music venues the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall and O2 Brixton Academy. From unforgettable TV appearances (inc. Saturday Night Live, The Graham Norton Show) to intimate gigs for the likes of Barack Obama at the White House, Leon has continued to push the boundaries of his career.

Leon was nominated for two Grammys for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Album for his newest full length release Gold-Diggers Sound. Debuting at #17 in the US, it contains singles 'Sweeter', 'Motorbike', and 'Why Don't You Touch Me' (accompanied by a powerful, vulnerable two-part film - watch Part 1 and Part 2). It was "one of the albums of the year" claimed Clash Music, and labelled "seriously impressive" by The Guardian.

Grammy nominated Gold-Diggers Sound follows Bridges' hugely acclaimed 2015 debut Coming Home (certified ARIA Gold in Australia), and his seriously impressive sophomore release, 2018's Good Thing, which won a Grammy for 'Best Traditional R&B Performance' and featured singles such as 'Beyond'. He's also a seasoned collaborator, releasing music with artists such as Khruangbin (watch the video for the just-released 'Chocolate Hills'), The Avalanches, Noah Cyrus, John Mayer, Lucky Daye, Kacey Musgraves, Jazmine Sullivan, and Diplo.

Joining the tour as special guest in Adelaide seasoned producer, performer, and songwriter Milan Ring, who scored a triple j Feature Album with her debut record I'm Feeling Hopeful.

Leon Bridges is dominating the R&B scene with his careful songwriting and charismatic energy. Encapsulated to perfection with The Boundless Tour, don't miss Leon Bridges, live on stage this Spring!

Leon Bridges' Gold-Diggers Sound Deluxe Album is out now - get it HERE.

LEON BRIDGES

With special guest Milan Ring

Tuesday 27 September

Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA

adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au | Ph: 131 246

GENERAL PUBLIC TICKETS ON SALE TODAY

Tuesday 12 April (9am Adelaide time)