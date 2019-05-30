Legendary Artist Leon Redbone Passes Away

The entertainment industry lost a giant of a man today as legendary performing artist Leon Redbone passed away in New Hope, PA.



Leon is survived by Beryl Handler and daughters Ashley Redbone and Blake Redbone and her children, Devin, Amberley and Holland.



Leon Redbone is best known for his appearances on "Saturday Night Live," "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," and as Leon the Snowman in the movie "ELF."

He leaves behind a body of work that will remain as timeless and enigmatic as the man behind the fedora and dark glasses. Leon Redbone mattered.





