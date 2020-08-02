Lee Rogers Launches THE BLANK CANVAS Podcast

The Blank Canvas is a new podcast from prolific director & producer Lee Rogers - chatting with the trail blazers, artists, thought leaders, athletes, entrepreneurs and creators - stellar individuals who inspire us to live large.



Listen to the trailer and the first episode on the podcast's Website, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

"With all the noise and bad news out there right now, I've started a podcast to help shine more light on the positive, in particular the inspiring people who keep creating despite all barriers." says Lee.

Acclaimed artist David Bromley is the first episode to land TODAY (Monday 3rd August). New episodes will then roll out every Monday, with Rogers wife, legendary Kate Ceberano up next; followed by serial entrepreneur & powerhouse business advisor Anne McKevitt, Tony award nominated composer Eddie Perfect, "the world's greatest impressionist" Jim Meskimen...then NY Times best-selling author of 'We First', brand futurist & leading global keynote speaker Simon Mainwaring.



Tradie turned Film Director & Producer, Lee Rogers has directed Emmy, Golden Globe, Grammy, AFI, ACCTA & Logie winners, Prime Ministers, Miss Universe, Olympic Gold medallists, Captain's of the All Blacks, Wallabies, Indian cricket royalty Virat Kohli and Academy Award nominated superstar Margot Robbie...winning dozens of awards along the way. After several music videos which topped the ARIA charts (Ratcat history making hit That Aint Bad), Lee's first foray into long-form content was writing, directing, producing, and starring in the acclaimed movie Dust Off The Wings, literally busting down the door of the digital movie revolution ("Rogers is incredibly clever" Margaret Pomeranz/The Movie Show). As a TV commercial director Lee's directed over 300 high-end commercials around the globe. In TV drama, his work has been seen in over 130 territories with such hits as The Doctor Blake Mysteries (Netflix USA/BBC1 UK), Home and Away and Neighbours.



Lee has also been a mainstay in Kate Ceberano's management team for nearly 3 decades. As partner in Kate Ceberano Productions, Lee has been instrumental in delivering Kate's extraordinary creative output, arguably the voice of a generation.



2020 saw Lee pivot quickly and decisively to the changing production landscape by directing, producing & shooting the successful reboot of Kate's hit 90's TV show - 'Kate Ceberano & Friends' - streaming live weekly concerts from Kate & Lee's lounge room during the first Covid19 lockdown, special guests including: 24 time Grammy winner Chick Corea, Vanessa Amorosi, Dami Im, Ricki-Lee, Grammy winners David Campbell (arranger/composer) & Mark Isham (composer), ARIA winners James Morrison, Katie Noonan & Brian Cadd and TV hosts/muso's Richard Wilkins & David Campbell - raising tens of thousands of dollars for Support Act.



July 2020 Lee directed & produced a performance video of All Tied Up, from the acclaimed album The Dangerous Age from supergroup Kate Ceberano / Steve Kilbey / Sean Sennett, this video closed the first episode of the new weekly ABC TV show, THE SOUND. Lee is also Executively Producing Kate's latest solo album, which was recorded last month in Melbourne (out later in 2020).

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You