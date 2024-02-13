Leah Marie Mason Shares New Single 'YOUR BOYFRIEND SUCKS'

Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and artist Leah Marie Mason delivers the ultimate Galentine's Day anthem, “YOUR BOYFRIEND SUCKS,” out on all streaming platforms today.

“YOUR BOYFRIEND SUCKS” marks a new era for Leah as she breaks away from her country roots and embraces a more pop-leaning sound. On her inaugural pop release, Leah collaborated with songwriter Sara Bares and songwriter/producer Simon Jonasson (Summer Walker, HWASA, Alan Walker) to create a catchy and relatable anthem that celebrates the importance of honest and empowering female friendships.

Leah elaborates on the inspiration behind the new song: “I have this stunning, gorgeous, smart, outgoing, funny as hell friend that had been seeing this guy for a few months, and it felt like every week I heard her tell me the most awful stories about how he treated her. I was always so confused as to WHAT her infatuation with him was because he… sucked! She is THE best person and friend and she deserves to be treated that way! The song is brutally honest but I believe it's for the better because that's what a real friend does.”

Hailing from North Carolina and now based in Nashville, Leah Marie Mason's sound knows no bounds. Her musical journey began at eleven, belting out iconic covers in a classic rock band. When she found her way to Nashville in 2019 to attend Belmont University, she soaked in the city's diverse music scene and quickly emerged as a rising star in the country-pop world. Her 2023 debut EP, Honeydew & Hennessy, garnered millions of streams and drew comparisons by PEOPLE Magazine to contemporaries like Taylor Swift, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kacey Musgraves.

Breaking away from the familiar, Leah ventured to Sweden last year to create her upcoming album, pushing the boundaries of her artistry and crafting a whole new sound. While undertaking this shift, Leah has still maintained her unique penchant for raw and vulnerable storytelling.

As Leah readies her latest offering, a collection of meticulously crafted tracks set to release soon, she invites you to join her on this musical journey. "My only hope is that it can inspire someone else as well," Leah declares, as she continues to redefine pop and make her music accessible to all. Get ready for a whole new chapter in the world of Leah Marie Mason.

Photo Credit: Preemo