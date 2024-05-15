Leah Jane Perfectly Describes Love in Its Purest Form With 'Same Cloth'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leah Jane has released her latest song, “Same Cloth,” a piece highlighting the artist’s pure and effortless vocals while telling a story of being in love for the first time. “Same Cloth,” the 3rd single off her upcoming EP Nottingham Drive, is out now via Spooky Action Records on all platforms worldwide.

Leah Jane’s latest single, “Same Cloth,” follows suit of her previous releases, touching on themes of love and learning from the obstacles that often come with it. The slow piano instrumental allows Jane’s broad vocal range and the message from the lyrics to shine through. The track evokes a feeling of nostalgia, taking the listener back to the first time they experienced pure love. Jane takes us through a timeline of two young people in love, eventually learning how to let go even if it’s hard.

She writes, “You said we’d be everything and more love, Break into me, Show me what you’re made of, Breathe deep, We’re cut from the same cloth, The same cloth.” The lyrics express a playful and childlike affection for another person and take the audience back to a time when life was much simpler. “Same Cloth,” written by Leah Jane and produced by Alex Biro (Selfish Things) and Mike Tompa (Silverstein), is a meaningful and authentic piece showcasing Jane’s ability to embed deep emotion into her vocals. “‘Same Cloth’ took a LOT of work to get to. It had many versions and was written after way too many failed song attempts. But I love it because It represents love in its purest form,” Leah Jane explains. “I can hear all the adventures of being young and in love, but I can also hear all the mistakes and the pain. It tells a story about how love isn’t always enough, and it stays true to themes within the upcoming EP of finding the strength to let go.”

Toronto-based pop singer Leah Jane got her start in entertainment as an actress in roles such as in Lifetime's House of Deadly Lies. Jane has received recognition for her talents with a nomination for Best Actress at the “Short Stop Film Fest” and the RBC Emerging Musician/Canadian Walk of Fame scholarship in 2019. The singer’s upcoming EP Nottingham Drive is a testament to her multifaceted talent and ability to stay authentic throughout her successful career. Leah Jane has been praised for her empowering messages and soulful music by many notable publications, including Canadian Beats, Conversations About Her, NALUDA Magazine, and CBC’s St. John’s Morning Show.

“Same Cloth” shows an even deeper and more vulnerable side of Leah Jane, further cementing her genuine nature as an artist. Her impressive storytelling capabilities come through in the new track, allowing her listeners to relate and feel more connected. You can stream and download “Same Cloth” on all platforms now, and don’t forget to follow Leah Jane on Instagram and TikTok @lemckk.

