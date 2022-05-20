Leah Harris Releases New Song 'Shine'

R&B/Soul singer-songwriter, pianist, and entrepreneur Leah Harris debuted her new single, "Shine." Leah wrote this song with inspiration from the unique creative journeys undertaken by artists and entrepreneurs. This track was recorded in Nashville and produced by Sal Oliveri, best known for his work on GRAMMY-nominated tracks by P!nk and Chris Stapleton.

The single release will be followed in July by a music video featuring muralist Andaluz the Artist spray-painting an old piano, and lead Broadway performer Olutayo, dancing a self-choreographed routine. "It takes determination to wake up every morning and pursue a nontraditional dream," said Leah Harris. "I wrote this song as a reminder that, even though it can be a tough road, the unique work of creatives is impactful and deeply appreciated."

Leah Harris' latest releases are currently on Spotify's 'Discover Weekly' playlist and her past releases have been featured on over 800 other playlists, receiving more than 350,000 Spotify streams. Leah Harris has been featured on several magazine covers in the Detroit area and recognized for her contributions to the Stockholm, Dublin, and Helsinki music scenes, where she lived for nearly a decade before moving to New York City.

https://open.spotify.com/track/3bRZXNNDVQ43Tb9GY1Hh7z

About Leah Harris:

A native of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, just outside of Detroit, Leah combines Classic Soul & 90s R&B with a modern twist. She draws inspiration from the unique sounds of D'Angelo, Amy Winehouse, Prince and Alicia Keys. Leah's original songs have been featured on Spotify's Discover Weekly and over 800 other playlists, and her music has been publicly endorsed by Montell Jordan, Kabir Sehgal and Valerie Simpson. She has also garnered a sizable social media following and has been featured in various media outlets. Leah Harris performs frequently at New York City's renowned Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar, where she will be hosting a single release party on May 25th, 2022 for "Shine."

Website: http://leahharrismusic.com/

Instagram: http://instagram.com/leahharrisofficial

YouTube: http://youtube.com/leahharrismusic

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@leahharrissings