Layke Releases Other-Worldly Single 'No One Can Stop Us'

Alt-pop iconoclast Layke has released her new single and music video "No One Can Stop Us" and officially revealed the details for her new EP Frequency, out July 29th. Her latest offering from the EP, "No One Can Stop Us" is an other-worldly pop anthem with seismic dance floor energy and thick synth beats that is about embracing the moment you're in and not letting anyone - or anything - stop you.

The accompanying video, directed by Quinn Tucker and filmed at Eric Wright's property (the grandson of Frank Loyd Wright), finds Layke in a mysterious location where she's led to a group of diverse individuals that make her finally feel accepted within the LGBTQIA+ community. Check out the premiere of "No One Can Stop Us" alongside an exclusive interview with Wonderland here.

"I've never talked about anything as openly as I do on this EP-but with everything going on in the world right now, I don't think there's ever been a better time to be completely open," Layke shares about Frequency. "I definitely feel very exposed, but it's worth it if it helps people to accept themselves a little more. I just want everyone to know that they shouldn't be afraid to be vulnerable, and to reach out for help whenever they need it. This EP is a safe space to be yourself, authentically and unapologetically you. There are no rules, no requirements, no pressure to be perfect. It's really about being, living, and experiencing life all held together by the common thread of love.

On the release of "No One Can Stop Us," Layke adds, "This is a full-on dance moment with a total 90s throwback feel. From the amazing beat to the layers of synth, this track is a vibe. It embodies that moment when you walk into the club, you feel the bass, hit the dance floor, and just go off. You're in the moment feeling everything and everyone and no one can stop you, no one can stop anything. This video is also very close to my heart with each of the dancers representing a different aspect of the queer community that is so diverse, beautiful, and multifaceted."

Offering a sense of comfort and acceptance, "No One Can Stop Us" provides subtle nods to Frequency, an ultra-vivid and intensely personal portrait of the strange duality of modern times. The forthcoming 6-track EP, co-written with multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated music producer, songwriter and artist Adrian Gurvitz (Andra Day, The Bodyguard Soundtrack, Stevie Wonder), embodies a wildly kaleidoscopic sound highlighting Layke's left-of-center reimagined pop songs with an edge accompanied by lyrics that touch on the normalization around discussing mental health and spotlighting the enigmatic LGBTQIA+ community as well as her own bi/pansexuality.

The EP features "No One Can Stop Us" along with previous release "Help Me Out," a fiercely honest and transparent track that sheds a bright light on enduring mental turmoil and replicates the unsettling sensation of experiencing an anxiety attack. The song has received early support from Entertainment Tonight, GLAAD, Ones To Watch, Spindle Magazine, and E! who included the track in their Best New Music of 2022 roundup. Elsewhere on the EP is transcendent title track "Frequency," club bop "XOXO," and vulnerable ballad "Holding On." Full track listing for Frequency below.

Growing up in a conservative environment in Dallas, Layke frequently felt like an outsider, but sought solace in self-expression through dance, musical theater, and writing. Packing her bags and moving to Los Angeles, she met and began working with Gurvitz, continuing to hone her craft with fierce determination and unwavering tenacity in tow. Throughout her career, Layke has released two eclectic and ethereal EPs, featuring her debut single "Beautiful War," and collaborated with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg on an unparalleled version of Bastille and Marshmello's "Happier." Releasing music independently, Layke has garnered nearly 2 million global streams and support from the likes of Billboard, ET Canada, Audacy, Guitar Girl Magazine, and MEAWW, among others.

Unapologetically living her truth, Layke is ready to speak openly to help others find their voice with her new music- and for the universe to take note.

Watch the new music video here: