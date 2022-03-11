Laya Releases Amazon Original Cover of Missy Elliott's 'Sock It 2 Me'

In honor of Women's History Month, Staten Island R&B singer/songwriter and creative force LAYA releases a playful, soul-infused cover of Missy Elliott's hit "Sock It 2 Me" on Warner Records-available exclusively through Amazon Original songs. LAYA's version of the classic hip-hop/R&B track retains the effervescent energy of the original while showcasing her own sumptuously futuristic vision.

Inspired from a young age by Missy, LAYA uses "Sock It 2 Me" as an opportunity to pay homage to a heroine and flex her creative muscles. Over production that feels hard-hitting and trance-like, LAYA croons seductively and raps charismatically, peppering in her unique ad-libs and ethereal background harmonies. The bombastic production of the original song is pared back, and the result is understated, yet riveting-an entirely new experience. The lyric video that LAYA created is fun and funny; it embodies the young star's carefree spirit.

Amazon Music unveiled "Shine Their Light," a new lineup of content to highlight women who are breaking down barriers in music. All month long, Amazon Music will release special programming, ranging from an exclusive live stream in collaboration with Femme It Forward-a women-led music and entertainment company that empowers creative and accomplished women visionaries-to new Amazon Original music by women who are rising to diversify the stage.

LAYA's spin on "Sock It 2 Me" came to fruition when Amazon approached her to make a cover of her choice. In LAYA's eyes, the decision was obvious. "I've sung it before, and I always had a good time singing it," LAYA says. "I was like, 'I would love to actually go into the studio with [my production team ORA] and really flip the record and make it new again.'"

"Sock It 2 Me" is LAYA's second release since signing to Warner Records this year. The new single follows the buoyant pop&B display on "Brag" featuring Fivio Foreign, which was praised by ET, Nylon, Revolt, Hot New Hip Hop, and more. She received a huge co-sign when Missy Elliott liked her song on social media.

LAYA was discovered after independently releasing her own music, which she produced and wrote herself, on top of directing and editing her own visuals. Her December 2020 single, "Sailor Moon," went viral and it has since earned LAYA hundreds of thousands of views and countless new fans. With the re-release of her acclaimed Um, Hello EP on April 8, a breakout year is surely on the horizon for LAYA, as she continues to bring her contemporary perspective to nostalgic R&B.

Watch the new lyric video here: