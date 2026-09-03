Lavan to Release SOUL BABY EP With K15 Remix on Ascension on Wax

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Ascension on Wax returns with its sixth release, welcoming back label co-founder Lavan for Soul Baby EP [Inc. K15 Remix], a four-track, 25-minute journey through deep, soulful and jazz-influenced house music.

Rooted in the warmth and musicality that have become central to the Ascension on Wax sound, Soul Baby is an honest, straight-up house record made for the soul. Across three original productions, Lavan explores rolling grooves, hypnotic harmony and atmospheric synth work, balancing classic house sensibilities with a distinctly UK influence.

The title track, 'Soul Baby,' sets the tone with swinging drums, hypnotic chords and trippy vocal samples, creating a deep and subtly psychedelic groove built for both intimate dancefloors and late-night listening. 'Harmonizm' moves towards Latin jazz territory, pairing rolling Afrobeat-inspired drums with warm synth work and a strong sense of movement. 'Zoning' heads back into deeper territory, layering cinematic synth work over a patient, immersive house groove.

Completing the EP, K15 takes on 'Zoning' with a stunning rework that introduces UK broken-beat rhythms and additional Rhodes keys. His signature futuristic deepness brings a fresh rhythmic dimension to the track while retaining the soul and spaciousness of the original.

The Soul Baby EP feels equally at home in a DJ bag or spinning on a living-room turntable. Timeless, soulful house music with a strong sense of identity.

Tracklist

Soul Baby

Harmonizm

Zoning

Zoning (K15 Remix)

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...