Lauv Releases New Single 'First Heartbreak;' Set to Embark on Tour Later This Month

Multi-platinum and chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv releases his latest single “First Heartbreak” ahead of a mini fall tour that will take him around some of America’s most iconic venues. After an appearance this past weekend at Las Vegas’ AREA15 festival, Lauv launches the special “Lauv - One Night In” tour, a four-date run accompanied by special guest Alexander 23.

On the song, Lauv says, “'First Heartbreak' is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written, because it’s so heartbreaking but it’s also so uplifting and hopeful. While there really is nothing like that first heartbreak, this song has also reminded me that love is always right around the corner if you just stay open to it."

Beginning on September 21st in Boston, “Lauv - One Night In” will also bring the singer’s beloved live show to hallowed destinations including New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. He will wrap up the tour with California dates leading to his final performance of the year, Monterey’s Worlds Away Festival. Tickets are available here.

Upcoming Lauv Tour Dates

September 21 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

September 23 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

October 2 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

October 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

October 12 - Monterey, CA - Worlds Away Festival

“Lauv - One Night In” is a continuation of last year’s “in between albums tours.” While this is a more intimate, limited run, Lauv has criss-crossed the globe in recent years, with sold-out arena shows across Asia, Europe, and Oceana, as well as prominent appearances at Mexico’s Corona Capital and Thailand’s Summer Sonic Bangkok, with a tour of China concluding earlier this year.

In April, Lauv dropped his latest single “Potential” — his first new track since the summer of 2023, and a preview of an exciting new era. It was also his first release under his new partnership with global recording business AWAL. This year also saw Lauv joining forces with fellow pop icons Jeremy Zucker and Alexander 23 for the powerhouse collaboration “Cozy.” The three singers treated the Seoul Jazz Fest audience to its first live performance in June.

Amassing over 14 billion global streams and earning over 17 million monthly Spotify listeners, Lauv has solidified himself as a true force in the pop landscape. His ability to transfix audiences continued beyond the stage and the small screen in 2023 as he was directly tapped to write and perform the original song “Steal The Show” for Disney and Pixar’s Oscar-nominated animated feature Elemental. This year has proven to be an exciting one in the global story of Lauv, with a series of international hit collaborations including “I Got You” with globally renowned K-Pop group TWICE and “Run Back To You” with Chinese multi-hyphenate Lay Zhang. Lauv later teamed up with him for the first-ever performance of the song in Seoul. With Billboard hailing his “brand of vulnerable, immaculately constructed pop,” Lauv continues to prove that he is a multi-talented trailblazer. Stay tuned for more from Lauv.

About Lauv

Known for his intriguing and inventive soundscapes, Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv asserts himself as a storyteller first and foremost, enchanting audiences everywhere by converting his real life experiences into generational anthems. With over 14 billion streams and counting, Lauv started his artist career in 2015 with viral sensation “The Other,” followed by his career catapulting megahit, “I Like Me Better” (Certified RIAA Sextuple-Platinum). In true storyteller fashion, he followed those singles with his critically acclaimed I Met You When I Was 18 (Certified RIAA Platinum) and 2020 debut album ~how i'm feeling~ (Certified RIAA Gold) with major guest artist appearances from BTS, Troye Sivan, Anne-Marie, and Alessia Cara. Lauv’s 2022 full-length album, All 4 Nothing, received praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, UPROXX, MTV, and V Magazine with Billboard calling him “one of pop’s premier songwriters.” While amassing a global audience with his songs, Lauv has sold out multiple global headline tours, supported Ed Sheeran in stadiums, and performed on prime-time late night TV including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Late Late Show With James Corden, and more. Now, Lauv prepares to embark on a new chapter of music that promises to continue his ascent as a global musical force to be reckoned with.

Photo Credit: Daniel Prakopcyk

