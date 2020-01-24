Lauv Announces ~How I'm Feeling World Tour~

PLATINUM-certified independent singer, songwriter, producer and pop visionary Lauv announces dates for his "~how i'm feeling world tour~" today! The 65+ date world tour will mark Lauv's largest U.S. shows of his career. The North American leg is produced by Live Nation* and will hit iconic venues in the U.S. such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, CO and The Greek Theaterin Los Angeles, CA. Artists Maisie Peters, Charlotte Lawrence, Role Model and Alexander 23 are set to join as support in select cities. See full routing below and click HERE for more info!

Tickets for the North American dates go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 31st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Last week, Lauv dropped his newest single "Tattoos Together." In conjunction, he also released the music video that was all filmed in one shot, directed by Declan Whitebloom (Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, One Direction). "Tattoos Together" is the latest release off the artist's 21-track debut album, ~how i'm feeling~, set for release on March 6, 2020.

Over the past few months, Lauv has released his much anticipated collaboration "Mean It" with LANY, his surprise 2020 track "Changes," in addition to the video for album track "Sims." The video was directed by Phillip Lopez (Kygo, Selena Gomez, Liam Payne), which serves as the proper visual introduction of the "Little Lauv" characters that adorn his debut album artwork for ~how i'm feeling~ and make up Lauv's "one man boyband."

In October, Lauv was also notably featured on the radio version of powerhouse K-Pop group BTS' "Make It Right (feat. Lauv)."

Lauv's last single "f, i'm lonely" with Anne-Marie has surpassed over 250 million streams to date and peaked at #30 at Top 40 US radio. The pair performed the song on Late Night With Seth Meyers. In addition, the track was also included on the current 3rd season of the popular Netflix show 13 Reasons Why, as well as this seasons soundtrack.

2020 TOUR DATES

3/21 Monterrey, Mexico Tecate Pal Norte Festival Sideshow

3/23 Mexico City, Mexico El Plaza Condesa

3/25 Lima, Peru Domos Art

3/27 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Chile

3/29 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza Argentina

3/30 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza Sideshow @ Teatro Vorterix

4/3 Sao Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza Brazil

5/11 Lisbon, Portugal Lisbon Coliseum

5/13 Madrid, Spain La Riviera

5/14 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

5/16 Milan, Italy Fabrique

5/18 Lyon, France Le Transbordeur

5/19 Zurich, Switzerland X-TRA

5/20 Vienna, Austria Gasometer

5/24 Riga, Latvia Palladium

5/26 Stockholm, Sweden Arenan Fryshuset

5/28 Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

5/30 Copenhagen, Denmark VEGA

6/16 Bangalore Manpho Convention Center

6/18 Mumbai NSCI Dome

6/21 Beijing Exhibition Theatre

6/22 Shanghai Modern Sky Lab

6/23 Shanghai Modern Sky Lab

6/25 Taipei Legacy Max

6/27 Jakarta Istora Senayan

7/17 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

7/19 Atlanta, GA Coca Cola Roxy

7/21 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/22 Toronto, ON Echo Beach

7/24 Indianapolis, IN White River State Park

7/25 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

7/26 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion

7/28 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

7/29 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove

7/30 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

8/4 Philadelphia, PA The Met

8/6 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

8/7 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

8/8 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion

8/9 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

8/11 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

8/12 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

8/14 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

8/15 Dallas, TX Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/16 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

8/18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/19 Salt Lake City, UT Complex (Outdoors)

8/21 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

8/22 Las Vegas, NV Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

8/24 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8/25 Portland, OR McMenamins Edgefield

8/26 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater

8/28 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley*

8/29 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

10/26 Oberhausen, DE König-Pilsener-Arena

10/28 Munich, DE Zenith

10/29 Stuttgart, DE Porsche Arena

10/31 Hannover, DE Swiss Life Hall

11/2 Frankfurt, DE Jahrhunderthalle

11/3 Antwerp, BE Lotto Arena

11/5 Paris, FR Zénith Paris - La Villette

11/6 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

11/7 Tilburg, NL 013 Poppodium

11/10 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

11/11 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

11/13 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

11/17 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

*this North American date not produced by Live Nation





