Lauren Monroe Announces Fall Tour Dates

The first leg of the tour coincides with Messages from Aphrodite’s September 9th release.

Jul. 14, 2022  

Lauren Monroe - singer, songwriter, and healing artist - announces a September tour in support of Messages from Aphrodite with the premiere of a new video, "Sparrow." This is the latest offering from the upcoming album, due out September 9th, which Monroe co-produced with the legendary Jim Scott.

Monroe, a New York-born, California-based polymath, conducts parallel careers as a gifted singer-songwriter and a renowned mental-health advocate. She approaches these intertwined roles with equal passion, her nuanced understanding of human behavior informing her music, which she sees as "a heart-based experience" that is "not just about listening-it's about feeling and connecting."

She draws on her deep well of accrued knowledge in her songs, which she delivers in a luminous alto that resonates with empathy. Her experiential lyrics, emotionally authentic and free of pretense, are embedded in vibrant folk-rock settings, immediate in their impact and timeless in their sound.

Music and healing have always been focal points in Monroe's life. Earlier this year, she was joined by her husband, the legendary drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard, for a run of intimate East Coast club dates during which they also displayed their mixed-media art. The pieces were then auctioned online to benefit Raven Drum Foundation, an organization they founded with the mission to serve, educate and empower veterans dealing with PTSD and combat trauma, people in crisis, and other at-risk individuals.

And in 2021, she staged the first Big Love Benefit Concert, which featured performances by Billy Idol, Wynonna Judd, and the Allman Betts Band, among others. Proceeds from the event, which brought financial and mental health support to music-industry professionals affected by the pandemic, were donated to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

"Being of service is a way of helping yourself as well," she reflects. "And the healing power of music is profound. Everything I do is part of a journey of healing."

Monroe will be touring throughout the fall. The first leg of the tour coincides with Messages from Aphrodite's September 9th release, and more dates will be announced soon.

Watch the new music video here:

Lauren Monroe Tour Dates

Thursday, September 7 - Seattle, WA - The Triple Door

Saturday, September 10 - Portland, OR - The Old Church Concert Hall (TOC Moon Series)

Monday, September 19 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall*

Thursday, September 22 - LaJolla, CA - Gala performance benefiting GenerateHope at Birch Aquarium*

Sunday, September 25 - Venice, CA - The Venice West*

*with legendary drummer Rick Allen

MacGyver Contest

