Lauren Dukes Releases New Live Session Video for 'Hectic Love Week'

Emerging R&B Singer-songwriter Lauren Dukes is set to release her self-titled debut EP on September 2nd. Leading up to the EP, Dukes will be unveiling live session videos for songs from the EP. Now, she releases the video for the projects lead single "Hectic Love Week," watch below. For years Lauren Dukes has made a name for showcasing her talent for performing throughout the local Chicago scene. Her self-titled debut EP is a welcome calling card to an artist ready to breakthrough.

"Hectic Love Week" is a song with a very relatable topic. Lauren explains, "The song is about one of those couples that repeatedly break up, then make up. It's almost a weekly pattern. Everyone knows a couple like this or is in a relationship like this. It was inspired by a friend from a former band who was constantly breaking up with his girlfriend and then getting right back together. With his permission, I wrote about it at Andy Sutton's studio; Sutton Music Co, and recorded it with A. Latavius Mulzac from Nashville on keys, Kirk Garrison from the Lieutenant Dan Band on Trumpet, and Shawn Maxwell from Chicago on Sax."

On her upcoming 5-song EP, Dukes keeps a common thread of story-telling. The project encompasses a blend of blues, soul, jazz and R&B with Faith as the foundation that brings it all together. Dukes explains her writing process, "Much of what I write starts off by asking (God, the universe, then myself) "What is the message You want me to deliver? Then, I ask, "What do I want to express?""

The production behind the project is propelled by Lauren Dukes' band, a talented cast of musicians including Nic Byrd (Guitar), Andy Sutton (drums & producer), Ola Timothy (Bass), Kris Lohn (Bass), Moses Hall (Keys), Latavius Mulvac (on Keys), Aiden Dehn (Sax), Shawn Maxwell (Sax), Shaun Martin of Snarky Puppy (Keys), Marques Carroll (Trumpet), Kirk Garrison (Trumpet), & Nicole Garza (background vocals).

The lead single and EP demonstrate Dukes' commitment to her craft. She concludes, "Everything I do is with my whole heart. It is my passion. My ministry. I want everyone to walk away from listening feeling better than the way they came. Music has the power to do that, and I'm honored to get this opportunity to hopefully contribute."

Lauren Dukes is releasing live session music videos every Wednesday leading up to the 9/2 EP release date. Check out the first video Closure here: https://youtu.be/CLwlPA15R_k . The lead single "Hectic Love Week" is available now on all streaming platforms as well and received critical praise from the Chicago Sun Times, Medium, and The Deli.

Watch the Hectic Love Week Live Session: