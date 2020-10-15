Lauren Daigle Takes Home Her Seventh Billboard Music Award

Multi-platinum and Billboard record breaking artist Lauren Daigle has a lot to celebrate this week.

Multi-platinum and Billboard record breaking artist Lauren Daigle has a lot to celebrate this week. Following a successful fundraising benefit for victims of Hurricanes Laura and Delta and the news that her single "Still Rolling Stones" has officially been certified Gold, Daigle has taken home the 2020 Billboard Music Award (BBMA) for Top Christian Artist. This award marks her seventh BBMA and third win in this category. Last month, Daigle celebrated the news that the triple-platinum GRAMMY Award winning crossover hit, "You Say," officially became the longest-running No. 1 song of any genre on a Billboard 'Hot' Chart at 106 weeks.

Of her win, Daigle said "thank you so much for this incredible honor! It was kind of crazy, last night I was sitting with my manager and she pointed out that five years ago to the day I wrote "You Say." I thought that was kind of nuts, the timing of everything and what it means and signifies. That there is just amazing hope in the world. I was just a girl from Louisiana and now I'm at the BBMAs for the second year in a row. I am so grateful for everyone who has listened and I hope to see everyone soon!"

This past weekend Daigle hosted a Hurricane Relief Concert for those affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta through her organization, The Price Fund. The event has raised nearly $250,000 to date. All proceeds will go directly to The Salvation Army and American Red Cross and their efforts to provide direct support, meals and shelter for those effected by Hurricane Laura. There is still time to support and donate, details are available www.laurendaigle.com

Since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning, platinum certified album Look Up Child, Lauren Daigle has been all over the Billboard Charts. The album burst out of the box, debuting at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart making Daigle the first female artist to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard's Pop and Christian Billboard Album Charts. In addition, the GRAMMY Award winning triple-platinum crossover hit, "You Say," still stands as the longest-running No. 1 song of any genre on the weekly Hot Christian Songs Chart at an incredible 106 weeks. That seminal recording also spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary Chart, appeared in the Top 20 on Billboard's Top 40 chart and hit the Top 5 on the Hot AC Chart. Daigle has earned seven Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, ten GMA Dove Music Awards and sold-out concert venues all over the world.

View More Music Stories Related Articles