Lauren Calve Sets Co-Headline Tour Ahead of Debut Album

Singer / songwriter Lauren Calve will be in Nashville, TN to perform on Today in Nashville (WSMV-TV NBC) August 10 - Livestream the show at 2:00pm CT HERE. She’ll be performing on WMOT Roots Radio for their Finally Friday live noon show at 3rd and Lindsley August 11.

The performance is open to the public but the audio will also be live streamed online at WMOT.org or in the WMOT App. Calve will also be on Good Morning Washington (WJLA-TV ABC) August 31. Calve will be playing songs off her long-awaited debut album Shift (Pre-Save HERE) that’s due out September 1.

Shift was recorded in Nashville at 3Sirens Music Group with producer, engineer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Dex Green (Margo Price, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Allison Russell) along with a stellar line-up of musical talent including Fred Eltringham on drums (ACM Drummer of the Year, Drumeo Country Drummer of the Year, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson), Audley Freed on guitar (Sheryl Crow, The Black Crowes), Robert Kearns on bass (Sheryl Crow, Lynyrd Skynyrd), Marlon Patton on drums (Larkin Poe, Lera Lynn), Jared Reynolds on bass (Ben Folds) and engineer Joe Costa (Ben Folds).

The sound reflects the environment in which the songs were written, in quarantine, mainly, and therefore in periods of silence and self-reflection. Through the ten-track collection of songs on Shift, she invites the listener to come along on her journey of self-discovery and change, demonstrating a musical masterclass in the art of emotional storytelling.

The title-track “Shift” was released on May 26. The Bluegrass Situation featured Calve and premiered the music video - Read + Watch HERE. Twangville said the song, “…sets a tone for those that follow…it establishes Calve as an artist who doesn’t shy away from weighty topics.

Rather, she digs into them with a combination of thoughtfulness and intelligence. Even with the lyrical weight, Calve’s songs are melodic and immediately catchy. They are brought to life on Shift by an ace group of Nashville musicians as Calve’s voice shimmers above their playing, silken yet resolute.” You can hear Calve give some exclusive insights about the song on DittyTV HERE.

Calve released her second single “Everything At The Same Time” on July 7 (Listen HERE). The track was added to many Spotify playlists including in CMT’s The Roundup HERE. Last Day Deaf says the song is “…an exquisite manifestation of modern americana, driven by Calve’s expressive and well-balanced vocals, gracefully intertwining dynamism with emotion, and seamlessly blending the essence of tradition and modernity. The melody effortlessly flows, and the lyrics carry a profound resonance.”

With the new album coming, Calve is building off the momentum she’s gained with her music, from touring with the likes of Rhett Miller (she was a guest on his podcast - listen HERE), who says “Lauren Calve is an old soul with a voice to match. It’s been terrific to watch her evolution. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

She’s also toured with Ray Wylie Hubbard, who says “Lauren tears off pieces of her soul, rhymes them and shares them with a voice that is righteously cool,” as well as Tom Paxton, Justin Townes Earle, and Amythyst Kiah, to name a few.

Calve was also recently on the prestigious Mountain Stage hosted by Kathy Mattea who says "Lauren is an amazing singer and a clear, confident performer. Her songs range from tender ballads to edgy rock and blues, and she utilizes those vocal chops to bring the full range of them to life.”

Calve will be on the road for the rest of this year playing one off dates as well as co-headlining the “Bound For A Shift” tour with Joey Frendo. Cities include Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Nashville, Boston, and more. Tour dates are below. More dates to be announced soon HERE.

“Bound For A Shift” Tour Dates - Co-Headline Dates With Joey Frendo:

Sept 13 - City Winery - Philadelphia, PA

Sept 15 - Sleepwalk - Brooklyn, NY

Sept 14 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

Sept 17 - City Winery Loft - Boston, MA

Sept 18 - Higher Ground - S. Burlington, VT

Oct 18 - DC9 - Washington, DC

Oct 19 - The Collective Encore - Columbia, MD

Oct 22 - The Heist - Bowling Green, VA

Oct 26 - City Winery Loft - Nashville, TN

Oct 27 - The Nick - Birmingham, AL

Oct 29 - Eddie’s Attic - Decatur, GA

Photo: Sarah Danelli