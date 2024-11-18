Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals Embarking on Spring 2025 Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals — the brand new rock quartet fronted by Grace and featuring Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers (bass), Mikey Erg of The Ergs (drums) and Paris Campbell Grace (vocals, percussion) — have announced its Spring 2025 headline tour. Kicking off on Tuesday, April 1 at Off Broadway in St. Louis, MO, the tour will take in 22 evenings across the U.S. midwest and west coast, culminating in an appearance at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in Saint Paul, MN on Wednesday, April 30. Fan club presale begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. local time with general on sale kicking off this Thursday, November 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Support on all dates will be provided by Alex Lahey and Noun. A full listing of dates can be found below, and more information is available via Grace's official site HERE.

Recorded by Matt Patton at Dial Back Sound in Water Valley, MS, Give An Inch, the debut offering from Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals, ushers in yet another new and exciting chapter for the Emmy-nominated artist, author, activist and punk icon as she calls upon the various talents of these seasoned musicians. Led by the singles “All fed Out,” a track Rolling Stone called “a dusty tarpaulin of loping country-punk,” and the rollicking “Karma Too Close,” Give An Inch is now available for streaming and purchase on all platforms HERE. Vinyl bundles are also available via Grace’s official website HERE.



Laura Jane Grace & the Mississippi Medicals will be making the following U.S. appearances in April 2025:

APRIL

01 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway *

02 — Des Moines, IA — xBk Live *

04 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre *

05 — Denver, CO — Meow Wolf *

06 — Colorado Springs, CO — The Black Sheep *

08 — Santa Fe, NM — Meow Wolf *

09 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom *

11 — San Diego, CA — Music Box *

12 — Pioneertown, CA — Pappy & Harriet's *

13 — Los Angeles, CA — Teragram Ballroom *

15 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Music Hall *

16 — Felton, CA — Felton Music Hall *

18 — Berkeley, CA — Cornerstone Berkeley *

19 — Petaluma, CA — Mystic Theatre *

21 — Bend, OR — The Domino Room *

22 — Portland, OR — Holocene *

23 — Bellingham, WA — Wild Buffalo *

24 — Seattle, WA — Neumos *

25 — Spokane, WA — District Bar *

27 — Billings, MT — Pub Station *

29 — Sioux Falls, SD — Icon Lounge *

30 — Saint Paul, MN — Amsterdam Bar & Hall *



* — with Alex Lahey, Noun

Photo Credit: Dave Decker

