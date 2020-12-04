Laura Carbone Releases Third LP LAURA CARBONE - LIVE AT ROCKPALAST

Today Berlin-based dark pop-rock songstress Laura Carbone has released her third album, Laura Carbone - Live at Rockpalast. The live recorded album was mixed by Scott von Ryper from The Jesus and Mary Chain and mastered by Phillip Wesling at Original Mastering in Hamburg, with no overdubs whatsoever, and reflects Carbone's unique brand of 'Noisy Dreamadelica'. While everyone is missing the experience of attending live performances there's no better time to witness Laura Carbone's spellbinding talent, her arresting voice, silver-tongued lyrics, and her penchant for channeling 80s-90s dark wave pop than on this recording.

In a recent interview with Audiofemme, she explains how it was important for her to include the whole setlist on the album "to give the impression of being present at the show," she says. "It's so beautiful how we can feel when the band is warming up - I can hear it in my voice and how tense it was when we started - and I think it's such a nice flow when the audience joins in and we start getting into the flow of the music."

Following rave international reviews and chart recognition for "Who's Gonna Save You", the album's lead single, now follows up with "Cellophane Skin", an empowering confession of sensitivity and a powerful statement on self-nurturing and on releasing rage and anger.

At the October 2019 show, "Cellophane Skin" was the first song of the encore, and the adrenaline is unmistakable. Laura and her band take the tribal tension of the original version from her celebrated 2018 album "Empty Sea" and infuse it with a caustic ferocity informed by dozens of shows in Europe and North America throughout 2019. The song undulates, throbs, detonates, withdraws, and then returns, building to do it all again to devastating effect. Listen, Watch "Cellophane Skin" Here.

Laura's "Ha-ha-ha!" chorus kick-offs are both yelps of pain and anger at toxic masculinity, its leering gaze, its unwanted touch. The breakdown in the middle is like a voodoo confessional, an exorcism, exposing and drawing out the venom from the snakebite of society's perception and moving on, bulldozing past the serpent in the song's explosive ending. "Cellophane Skin" is Laura Carbone breaking free from the bonds of poisonous social norms and admonishing us all to reflect on and accept individual boundaries.

Cellophane Skin video director Olya Dyer:



"The feminine point of view has always been much more difficult to articulate. And once articulated, alas, quite often it becomes a point of vulnerability, seen through the prism of sexual objectification, helpless stereotypes and indecency. It's literally stripped of its actual meaning or even possible interpretations. To me, this is what 'Cellophane Skin' is about. People jump to conclusions, so quick to assume that they can see through someone. Personally it doesn't offend me, I only find it banal and boring. I love creating beautiful and dark sequences, inspired by noir surrealism."

As a young teenager growing up in a small town in southwestern Germany, Rockpalast was the exact kind of TV show that Carbone stayed up late on Saturday nights to watch. Rockpalast has recorded and broadcast legendary, life-changing live shows by Radiohead, Sonic Youth, Patti Smith and David Bowie to name just a few, and now Laura Carbone stands amongst those names. Her third studio album was set to be recorded in May 2020, but things came to a halt when the world went into lockdown. As the lockdown continued, an idea emerged with Carbone and her band - "What if Rockpalast would let us release that show as a live album, especially since no one can experience the energy of a live show right now?"

It's truly an incredible feat for Carbone to release such a powerful, mesmerizing live performance so early in her career. She's joined by her stalwart band at her side of Brodie Myles White (bass) from New Zealand, and American expats Marc Eric Lewis (guitar) and Jeff Collier (drums.) With this powerful band, her performances have become notorious for their ability to captivate audiences both visually and sonically. Embracing darkness, friction, chaos and abandonment, beautifully punctuated by bittersweet melodies and shining, sultry vocal performances, Carbone's live shows have drawn comparisons to "Nick Cave doing a spoken seance."

Listeners will experience rare live recordings of featured stand out tracks from her 2015 debut solo album Sirens, including "Heavy Heavy" and "Swans." Sirens made an undeniable splash in the chewing gum rock n roll scene, as it walked on the dark side of pop street and was fueled by a strong sense of feminism. Also featured are live versions of numerous songs from her acclaimed darker, more sophisticated 2018 sophomore LP Empty Sea, birthed between the dystopia of a harsh German winter in a small industrial town and the glaring sun-drenched haze of Los Angeles. Empty Sea is the original home of the foreboding lead single from Laura Carbone - Live at Rockpalast, "Who's Gonna Save You," which recently entered the German Alternative Singles chart at No. 2.

Laura Carbone- Live at Rockpalast is composed of 12 songs, all encompassing her trademark distinctive musical atmosphere, as listeners experience 75 minutes of shared joy, pain, fear, tears, anger, confusion, elation, noise, sweat, attitude and gratitude.

TRACKLIST

1. The Empty Sea

2. Who's Gonna Save You

3. Swans

4. Silky Road

5. Heavy Heavy

6. Lullaby

7. Tangerine Tree

8. Nightride

9. Grace

10. Cellophane Skin

11. Crisis

12. Never Loved a Man

