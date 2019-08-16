Laura Bryna Releases Single 'Sweet Revenge'

Singer-songwriter Laura Bryna is back with a banging '80s New Wave track called "Sweet Revenge." Co-written and produced by Damon Sharpe, "Sweet Revenge" is reminiscent of Pink, with a unique blend of dance and pop as Laura Bryna steps into the adult-contemporary genre.

"It's been an amazing experience working with Laura on her 'rebranding,'" says Sharpe.

"She is a true talent and has a clear vision of who she is, while still being open to creative

input. I think her fans will be pleasantly surprised with the new sound we have crafted."

With Sharpe, Bryna has established her new 2019 sound.

"Excited and honored to be working with Damon. He is true master of music and artistry!! Damon really challenged me to explore ME and my voice. "Sweet Revenge" is a cocktail of sass, attitude, edginess, and all around bad-ass female empowerment," says Bryna.

Listen to "Sweet Revenge" here. https://open.spotify.com/album/1WAJnvMWWY3Wzb5eNF7yvK

The dynamic performer, singer, songwriter and radio host just wrapped a tremendous USO tour in celebration of Independence Day. She is a longtime supporter of the U.S. military and her song "Hometown Heroes" has become their rally anthem. She performed the inspiring song at each of the USO tour stops including Germany, Kosovo, Kuwait, Djibouti, Spain, and an "undisclosed location," to name a few. Bryna joined singer Cassadee Pope, comedian Anjelah Johnson, "Big Bang Theory" actress Mayim Bialik, MMA Fighter/Actor "Rampage" Jackson, "Seals" star Toni Trucks and more on the exciting six-day tour. In addition to the USO, her support includes her work with Wounded Warriors, Home For Our Troops, Folds Of Honor, Wounded In Action Family Foundation and she is also an active participant with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Stay tuned for more to come from Laura Bryna this year.





