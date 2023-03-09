Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single

Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single

2023 and beyond will see The Tiarras continue to release their original music.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Latin power trio The Tiarras released their new single and reimagined version of classic Cuban song "La Negra Tomasa," earlier this week.

After posting their version of the song to TikTok, the track quickly went viral, garnering over 450,000 views with fans asking for an official release. "La Negra Tomasa" was featured by NPR Alt.Latino's 'Best New Music Round-up,' and the trio's genre-bending sound has previously been featured by NPR's World Cafe, Texas Standard and more.

The Mexican-American trio of musicians and songwriters is comprised of sisters Tori, Sophia and Tiffany Baltierra. The Austin-based band is slated to make multiple appearances at SXSW including performing an official showcase (schedule below)*.

"Our cover of 'La Negra Tomasa' by Caifanes was created by our persistent love for Spanish rock that was introduced to us by our father. As kids, we heard the song in 'Selena' the movie during the scene where she visits Mexico for the first time.

The guitar riffs, groovy bass lines, and dance inducing percussion convinced us to make it an addition into our live show. After becoming one with the song from several shows, we created a midsection jam to lead our audience into a musical trance," said Tori Baltierra, lead vocalist and guitarist.

Listen to the new single here:

The Tiarras Upcoming SXSW Performances*

March 14th - Stubbs - "Dawa Presents - Vision 8291: UNITY

Official SXSW Showcase" - 8:30 p.m.

March 17th - Coopers BBQ - "Latinapalooza

Official SXSW Showcase" - 10:30p.m.

About The Tiarras

Extracting their influence from the diverse musical libraries that surrounded their upbringing, their vibrant music draws inspiration from the likes of rock, Latin, pop, soul, reggae, and blues, to foster a dynamic new sound that defies the limitations of genre.

Combined with their love of community and inclusiveness, The Tiarras aim for their music to provide a creative outlet that promotes a feel-good energy along with social advancement and equality for all.

Their mission driven music has previously been incorporated into campaigns for Rock the Vote, Jolt and Voto Latino. Their latest singles "Soy Chingona" and "Let Love Free" have cumulatively been featured across renowned platforms such as NPR World Cafe, Mitú, Grimy Goods and Latin Alt. Radio.

Continuing towards a bright and thriving career, 2023 and beyond will see The Tiarras continue to release their original music, perform as official SXSW showcase artists, and be booked across stages both in Texas and across the nation.



Video: Miley Cyrus Shares River Visual Sneak Peek Ahead of New Album Photo
Video: Miley Cyrus Shares 'River' Visual Sneak Peek Ahead of New Album
Miley Cyrus will drop the music video for 'River,' the new single from her upcoming 'Endless Summer Vacation' album on Friday, March 10, alongside the release of the album. Cyrus has also shared a sneak peek at the song's new music video. Watch the new video teaser now!
Rose City Band Share New Single Slow Burn Photo
Rose City Band Share New Single 'Slow Burn'
The project of acclaimed guitarist and vocalist Ripley Johnson, Rose City Band has extended beyond the studio and lives in tandem as a live ensemble featuring some of the finest players in contemporary rock: pedal steel guitarist Barry Walker, keyboardist Paul Hasenberg, bassist Dewey Mahood (aka Plankton Wat) and drummer Dustin Dybvig.
Kid Francescoli Shares You Are Everywhere Single Photo
Kid Francescoli Shares 'You Are Everywhere' Single
Kid Francescoli achieved this track and his entire upcoming LP (his personal holy grail) with a five-stars cast of collaborators: he orchestrated a great 21st century pop-music album, produced by French79, mixed by Stan Neff (Polo & Pan, Kungs, Christine and the Queens), and mastered by Alex Gopher (Daft Punk, The Blaze, Bon Entendeur).
The White Stripes Announce Elephant Deluxe Vinyl & Digital Releases Photo
The White Stripes Announce 'Elephant' Deluxe Vinyl & Digital Releases
The White Stripes are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Platinum-certified 2003 fourth studio album, Elephant, with two special releases. Elephant (Deluxe) and sees the remastered HD audio of the original studio album joined with the band’s July 2, 2003 27-song set at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom from their Elephant Tour.

From This Author - Michael Major


MisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' CoverMisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' Cover
March 8, 2023

For International Women's Day, MisterWives share their incendiary live cover of No Doubt's 1995's battlecry, 'Just a Girl,' along with a video made from fan-submitted footage taken from their Summer tour, where the cover became a staple, as well as footage from Global Extreme.
VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'
March 8, 2023

She also recounts the excitement they felt when the song became a massive hit and solidified the group’s position in hip-hop. Meanwhile, Salt discusses how the song helped her to step away from her boyfriend and manager, Hurby [Luv Bug] and how “Shoop” empowered not only her but other women. Watch the video featurette now!
THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime NetworkTHE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime Network
March 8, 2023

The View” ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating-tied) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, versus “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (1.6 rating), NBC’s “TODAY Third Hour” (1.5 rating), “Dr. Phil” (1.2 rating), “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” (1.1 rating), CBS’ “The Talk” (0.9 rating) and “NBC News Daily” (0.8 rating).
Derek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EPDerek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EP
March 8, 2023

The Heavy Box features five original tracks penned by Sanders and includes features from Mike Hanson of local Tallahassee band Goodbye Love and Jason Lancaster, former Mayday Parade co-frontman. “Dear Life” will be the first recording of Sanders and Lancaster together since Lancaster’s departure from Mayday Parade in 2007.
Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'
March 8, 2023

The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.
share