'Last Waltz New Orleans' All-Star Tribute Show To Take Place During JazzFest

Robbie Robertson, Keith Wortman, Sebastian Robertson, Blackbird Presents and Live Nation are thrilled to announce The Last Waltz New Orleans: An All-Star Celebration of the Band's Historic Farewell Concert to be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the historic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, LA.

This special night of music captures the excitement of The Band's historic 1976 Thanksgiving concert and features an all-star lineup including Robbie Robertson, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Don Was, John Medeski, Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk/Neville Brothers), Dave Malone (Radiators), Bob Margolin, Terence Higgins (Dirty Dozen Brass Band), Mark Mullins (Bonerama) & The Levee Horns and special guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6, at 12PM CT at http://ticketmaster.com and the Saenger Theatre Box Office. VIP packages, including great seats and exclusive event merchandise will be available.

Over forty years ago, The Band performed their final concert to a sold-out crowd with a who's who of Rock 'n' Roll royalty in attendance. "As far as farewells go, this one was major," stated Rolling Stone Magazine in a 2016 expose about the famed concert. The evening culminated with "Don't Do It," The Band's cover of Marvin Gaye's "Baby Don't You Do It." After the last note, Robbie Robertson, The Bands' lead guitarist, songwriter and a founding member, said "Goodnight. Goodbye," walking off stage, forever immortalizing this epic event.

"New Orleans has always been a special and influential place," says Robbie Robertson. "I am honored to continue the tradition of celebrating The Last Waltz with this extraordinary lineup in a city that has meant so much to me."

The Last Waltz New Orleans is an extension of Blackbird Present's multi-year The Last Waltz tour praised by audiences and critics across the country, 2019's The Last Waltz Nashville: An All-Star Celebration in Nashville, Tennessee and 2016's highly acclaimed two-night, sold-out concert event The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration Of The 40th Anniversary of The Last Waltz. "You soon knew that The Band's legacy would be well feted. Earplugs were required - for the crowd, not the band," wrote the Huffington Post in its review of the show at the Orpheum in Boston, Massachusetts. "The last 30 minutes of The Last Waltz @SaengerNOLA was the best thing I've heard @jazzfest," said Keith Spera, music critic, The New Orleans Advocate.

This show continues Blackbird Presents' annual "Second Weekend at The Saenger" concert series. Previous events include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, Ryan Adams: Exile On Bourbon St., New Orleans Is Waiting For Columbus, The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration Of The 40th Anniversary of The Last Waltz, Nevilles Forever: A Celebration of The Neville Brothers and Their Music, and The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories