Las Migas Announce Fall 2026 U.S. Tour Kicking Off Nov. 3 in Houston

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

LAS MIGAS, the Barcelona-based flamenco quartet, will launch an 11-city United States tour on November 3 in Houston, Texas, with additional stops planned in Brooklyn, Bethesda, Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego, Davis, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Berkeley and Phoenix. The tour arrives in support of the group's latest album, Flamencas, which earned LAS MIGAS its second Latin GRAMMY Award for Best Flamenco Album in 2025. Tickets and full tour details are available through the group's website.

Las Migas, one of Spain's most internationally acclaimed flamenco groups, will return to the United States this fall for an 11-city tour spanning the country from Houston to New York, Miami to Los Angeles, and across California and Arizona. The tour follows the Barcelona-based quartet's continued rise as one of the leading forces in contemporary flamenco. It comes in support of their latest album, Flamencas, which earned the group its second Latin GRAMMY Award for Best Flamenco Album in 2025.

More than a traditional concert tour, Las Migas are approaching each U.S. performance as an opportunity to connect with the musical identity of the city they are visiting. In addition to their own repertoire, the group will explore and reinterpret songs and musical traditions connected to each market, bringing the spirit of local music into their singular flamenco vocabulary. The result is intended to make each performance a distinct experience—rooted in Las Migas' unmistakable sound while reflecting the culture and character of the place where they are performing.

That spirit of reinterpretation is central to the group's artistic identity. In 2025, Las Migas released their own striking version of Joan Manuel Serrat's iconic 'Mediterráneo,' transforming the beloved Spanish classic through their distinctive combination of flamenco, violin, guitar and contemporary arrangements. The track was recorded in San Francisco during the group's 2024 U.S. tour, underscoring their ability to take familiar repertoire and make it entirely their own.

For more than two decades, Las Migas have built one of the strongest international careers of any Spanish flamenco act. With music that blends the deepest traditions of flamenco with Latin American music, jazz, classical music and global folk, the quartet has performed in more than 50 countries across Europe, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East. Their music is deeply rooted in Spanish tradition while remaining adventurous, contemporary and open to influences from around the world.

The group's latest album, Flamencas, is a celebration of the essence and purity of flamenco, while simultaneously pushing the genre forward. Released in 2025, the album earned Las Migas their second Latin GRAMMY Award, following their 2022 win for Libres. Across their career, they have also collaborated with artists including Estrella Morente, Tomatito, Miguel Poveda, Rozalén, Kevin Johansen and Josemi Carmona, further demonstrating their ability to build musical bridges across genres and cultures.

At the heart of Las Migas is also a powerful artistic and social message. As an all-female band in a genre historically dominated by men, they have consistently challenged traditional expectations within flamenco. Through their music and performances, they celebrate female creativity, independence and solidarity while demonstrating that flamenco is not a static art form, but a living language capable of evolving across generations and borders.

Their songs explore freedom, identity, love, resilience and self-determination, connecting with audiences far beyond Spain. More than simply preserving flamenco tradition, Las Migas bring it into the present, fearless, sophisticated, deeply emotional and universally accessible.

Las Migas U.S. Tour Dates

Nov 03 — Houston, TX @ Cullen Theater, Center

Nov 04 — Brooklyn, NY @ Littlefield

Nov 08 — Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore

Nov 10 — Miami, FL @ ZeyZey

Nov 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bram Goldsmith Theater, The Wallis

Nov 13 — San Diego, CA @ Epstein Family Amphitheater

Nov 14 — Davis, CA @ Jackson Hall, Mondavi Center

Nov 15 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ Spanos Theatre

Nov 16 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Kuumbwa Jazz Center

Nov 17 — Berkeley, CA @ The Freight

Nov 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Musical Instrument Museum

For each U.S. stop, LAS MIGAS has said it plans to incorporate musical traditions tied to the city where it performs, alongside its own repertoire. The approach follows the group's 2025 reinterpretation of Joan Manuel Serrat's Mediterráneo, recorded in San Francisco during its 2024 U.S. tour, and builds on a touring history that spans more than 50 countries.

Photo Credit: Martina Matencio



Photo Credit: Martina Matencio

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...