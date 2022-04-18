Larry Fleet Announces First-Ever Headline Tour

As he continues performing to sold-out arenas across the U.S. supporting Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour, and riding high off the release of latest album Stack of Records, Big Loud Records' soulful singer/songwriter Larry Fleet announces today his first-ever headline run with the One For The Road Tour.

Presented by Black Buffalo, the One For The Road Tour will launch Sept. 15, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. and runs across 18-dates in cities nationwide, with notable stops at New York City's Gramercy Theatre, Chicago's Joe's on Weed, and a hometown show for Fleet at Chattanooga's The Signal. Fleet's live performances showcase the country talent's "pinpoint vocals and meaningful lyrics" (The Boot), and are packed to the brim with crowd favorites like "Mix 'Em With Whiskey," "Working Man," and breakout single "Where I Find God." He hits the road this fall with a rotation of country newcomers as support, including Nate Smith, Tyler Booth, and Megan Moroney on select dates.

"It's been amazing playing sold-out arenas every night, and to be able to announce my own headlining tour while doing it is a blessing," Fleet says. "I'm fired up to get on the road this fall to travel across the country doing what I love, and I hope everyone makes it out to join in on the party. Thankful for Nate, Tyler, and Megan for lending their talents on the tour and adding to the shows."

The tour's presenting sponsor, Black Buffalo, is a tobacco alternative company for 21-and-up, age-verified consumers looking to get away from traditional tobacco use, and the sponsorship coincides with an official brand ambassador partnership between Fleet and Black Buffalo. Black Buffalo's co-founder, Jeffery David (JD), says about the pairing, "Larry embodies much of what Black Buffalo stands for. He's authentic, genuine, and stays true to himself on his personal mission. He is a natural extension of our family, the herd."

Tour Dates

Sept. 15 - Omaha, Neb. - Barnato *

Sept. 16 - Des Moines, Iowa - Wooly's *

Sept. 17 - Bloomington, Ill. - The Castle Theatre *

Sept. 22 - St. Louis, Mo. - Old Rock House ^

Sept. 23 - Chicago, Ill. - Joe's on Weed ^

Sept. 24 - Columbia, Mo. - The Blue Note ^

Sept. 29 - Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Stache *

Sept. 30 - Louisville, Ky. - Mercury Ballroom *

Oct. 1 - Columbus, Ohio - The Bluestone *

Oct. 13 - Fort Smith, Ark. - TempleLive *

Oct. 14 - Wichita, Kan. - TempleLive *

Oct. 15 - Pittsburg, Kan. - Kansas Crossings Casino *

Oct. 20 - Birmingham, Ala. - Zydeco ○

Oct. 21 - Athens, Ga. - Georgia Theatre ○

Oct. 22 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - The Signal

Oct. 27 - Alexandria, Va. - The Birchmere ○

Oct. 28 - New York, N.Y. - Gramercy Theatre ○

Oct. 29 - Uncasville, Conn. - Wolf Den

○ with Nate Smith

^ with Tyler Booth

* with Megan Moroney

Tickets for the One For The Road Tour are on sale this Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. local time - purchase them here.

Previewing his raw touring talent, Fleet dropped the first in a series of live videos captured at Madison Square Garden and Bridgestone Arena during stops of the Dangerous Tour entitled The Soundcheck Sessions last week, kicking the series off with "Lifetime Guarantee." Watch here.

Fleet released his full-length debut album Stack of Records on September 24 last year to critical acclaim. American Songwriter noted the strength of Fleet's "solid-bones songwriting" on the record, while Whiskey Riff praised his "new take on gritty-yet-heartfelt country soul." Billboard summed up the album simply: "Fleet wraps his soulful voice around a heartfelt musical tribute to the artists and albums he grew up listening to." Listen to Stack of Records here.