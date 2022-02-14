Landon Lloyd Miller Releases Upbeat Third Solo Single 'Feel It Again'

Landon Lloyd Miller is back with the breezy, upbeat new single: "Feel It Again".

A letter of hope to Landon's dear friend, endearingly known as "Toups" (or even sometimes as "Tipsy Topsy Turvy Toupsy Poopsy" as Landon humorously introduces us in sing-song here), "Feel It Again" is a track all about camaraderie, good-times gone and dreams of those times yet to be.

Hatching plans from their small corner of Louisiana, Landon recalls spending far too many hours sitting on the porch with Toups, smoking cigarettes and dreaming of the big world that lay beyond them. And from those sessions, this warm-hearted, feelgood track emerged.

With an acoustic strum that sets the pace at a giddying gallop, "Feel It Again" is adorned with spirited fiddles, sweet mandolins and lackadaisical slide breaks; all of which add up to soundtrack as hewn with optimism as its lyrical counterparts. Landon even makes a surprise appearance on drums too.

The new single swiftly follows recent tracks "Bluebonnet" and "Light Is Growing", all of which will feature on his upcoming debut solo album: 'Light Is Growing' - out 4 March 2022.

An artist making his own brand of American roots music, 'Light Shines Through' is the culmination of Landon's southern-folk inspired sound and biographical songwriting coming together in perfect harmony.

With a career path that has been every bit as diverse as his music, Landon has tried his hand at everything from documentary film production to winemaking, while juggling a lifelong passion for music. As the former frontman of his Shreveport-based "space western" band, The Wall Chargers, his debut album as a solo artist, finds him turning a new corner, trading The Wall Chargers' larger-than-life stomp for something more insular, introspective, and dynamic. Speaking about the record., Landon says:

"I've always been nervous to say something was truly mine, in case someone doesn't like it, but Light Shines Through isn't the work of a person who's hiding behind a band's moniker. It isn't fiction. It's me."

'Light Shines Through' reintroduces Landon Lloyd Miller as an autonomous singer/songwriter, artist and producer in his own right. A wildly diverse record that makes room for confessional piano ballads, cinematic roots rockers, and plenty of troubadour twang. These are songs of vulnerability, written and recorded by a man who's learned to embrace both the fear and freedom of a newly-launched solo career. They're songs about life, created by a musician who's experienced a lot of it. And when darkness creeps in, they're a reminder that the light will always shine through.

Listen to the new single here: