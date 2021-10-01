Lana Love Releases New Self-Titled EP

Multifaceted alt-pop sensation Lana Love has shared her long-awaited self-titled EP. Completely self-owned, this EP shares the story of Lana's turbulent experience in the music industry - featuring a plethora of genre shifts, fervent heartbreak, and glimmers of hope throughout.

Alongside the EP, Lana has also shared a new music video for "Lost Boy." On the new track, Lana opens up about her previous experience of sexual assault and offers a voice for others who've been through a similar situation. The multimedia affair, directed by Carlos Dupouy (Megan Thee Stallion, Victoria Monet), has Lana transforming from a simple storyteller into a golden goddess with the help of world-champion body painter Trina Merry. The track highlights reclaiming femininity and bodily autonomy.

Throughout the EP's recording process, Lana became the person that she needed most. Each song demonstrates a different internal battle she's had to overcome - from the more obvious ones like "Ego Go", to the more sensitive topics of assault and reclaiming your body in "Lost Boy".

Currently, Lana is the epitome of a female entrepreneur in a male-dominated field. Between finally owning 100% of her masters and joining the ranks alongside the few women that have broken the digital currency barrier with an NFT venture on the horizon, Lana is a lyricist for the Netflix documentary Malinche, written by Nacho Cano and orchestrated by Hans Zimmer, out October 12.

An entrepreneur and businesswoman at heart, Lana Love's story continues to exponentially blossom. She is spreading the one message she holds most dearly...everything, absolutely everything - is LOVE.

Listen to the new EP below: