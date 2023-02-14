Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lana Del Rey Shares 'A&W' From New Album 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'

The new album is set to be released on March 24, 2023.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Lana Del Rey has released "A&W" off her upcoming album, "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd." The full album will be released on March 24, 2023.

The album was written Del Rey by Mike Hermosa and produced by Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. It will feautre collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

Purchase the album on CD, vinyl, and cassette here.

Just over a year ago, Del Rey released her last album "Blue Banisters," which came just months after the release of Del Rey's seventh studio album, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club".

Del Rey started songwriting at the age of 18 and signed her first recording contract with 5 Points Records in 2007, releasing her first digital album Lana Del Ray in January 2010. Del Rey bought herself out of the contract with 5 Points Records in April 2010.

She signed a joint contract with Interscope, Polydor, and Stranger Records in July 2011. Del Rey released her second studio album Born to Die in January 2012. It debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012.

Listen to the new single here:

Listen to the album's title track here:



This collection - co-produced almost entirely by Polachek and Danny L. Harle - experiments with melodies & sounds less familiar in the pop mainstream, from the Scottish bagpipes in “Blood And Butter” to flamenco rhythms in “Sunset.” An ethereal experience, this album is filled with lush vocal adornments, lyrics bursting with odes to love.
The compilation, originally shared as a CD-only release in 2006, features standout performances of Johnston classic by some of indie music's greatest talents, including: Danielson & Sufjan Stevens, Kimya Dawson, Dot Allison, Mike Watt, Jad Fair & Kramer, Jeffrey Lewis, LUMBEROB, R. Stevie Moore, and more.
The song is the lead-off single from WENDY, MY DARLING, an album that also serves as the soundtrack to an acclaimed indie musical of the same name. The song aspires to join the canon of other love songs to cities throughout pop culture from “New York, New York” to “(Chicago Is) My Kind of Town” and “I Love L.A.”
Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others.

