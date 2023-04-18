Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen & More Headline All Things Go Festival

Tickets can be purchased now.

Apr. 18, 2023  

The 2023 All Things Go Music Festival doubles down with a multi-day stacked festival lineup featuring a strong women-led bill.

This year the independent festival boasts headliners Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius and Carly Rae Jepsen, in addition to Mt. Joy, MUNA, Arlo Parks and more on the bill, and returning to the iconic Merriweather Post Pavilion for two days Saturday September, 30th and Sunday October 1st. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.allthingsgofestival.com/.

The headlining artists will be joined by a slew of heavy-hitters and emerging talent, including Lizzy McAlpine, Tegan And Sara and Fletcher -- taking over multiple stages at the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion, making it the must-attend festival on the East Coast. Last year's edition sold out with Lorde, Mitski and Bleachers headlining and concertgoers attending from more than half the states in the nation, as well as international fans descending upon All Things Go.

Lana Del Rey needs no introduction, after releasing her ninth album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., fans will be treated to one of her mystifying performances. All Things Go is absolutely thrilled to have her grace the festival stage.

boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus) just released their debut the record and the accompanying 14 minute long film titled the film (directed by Kristen Stewart). What happens when you see an hour-long detour, not as a detour, but as part of the trip-the part where you listened to "Trapeze Swinger" while driving the opposite direction from your destination.

Does that become the most valuable hour on the trip? Does time transform into something other than alternating "valuable" and "not valuable" hours? What if the right song can dislodge, for its duration, this piece of capitalist furniture?

Widely acclaimed US producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers is back with new music from her second full-length album Surrender, out now. The much anticipated sophomore album is Roger's follow-up to 2019's Capitol Records debut Heard It In A Past Life, which found tremendous success debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and landing Maggie a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist.

A mesmerizing live act, Maggie has built a global fan base headlining sold out tours, equal parts euphoric as they are intimate (despite ever-increasing room size), have become one of Maggie's strongest calling cards.

Pop cult hero Carly Rae Jepsen treated fans to her album The Loneliest Time featuring single "Beach House" late last year. Before Jepsen's 2019 album Dedicated, the multi-platinum Grammy, Juno and Polaris Prize nominated singer/songwriter released her critically acclaimed album E·MO·TION in 2015 which became "a modern touchstone for a new crop of pop-leaning artists and legacy acts," as NPR noted.

Carly Rae Jepsen earned cultural cachet from the ubiquity of her GRAMMY® -nominated blockbuster hit "Call Me Maybe" was referenced by everyone from former secretary-of-state Colin Powell to Cookie Monster.

ALL THINGS GO FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Maggie Rogers
Carly Rae Jepsen
Mt. Joy
Lizzy McAlpine
Fletcher
Dayglow
Tegan and Sara
Peach Pit
Suki Waterhouse
Wombats
Raye
Sudan Archives
Last Dinosaurs
Vacations
Ella Jane
Hemlock Springs

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2023

Lana Del Rey
boygenius
MUNA
Beabadoobee
Arlo Parks
Alex G
Ethel Cain
Alvvays
Leith Ross
Samia
Vundabar
Meet Me @ The Altar
Tommy Lefroy
Jensen McRae
Juliana Madrid
Free Range

ABOUT ALL THINGS GO:

All Things Go is a Washington, DC-based music festival and creative-house specializing in forward thinking digital and live music experiences. Founded in 2011, All Things Go has collaborated with innovative artists, including Billie Eilish, Lorde, HAIM, Charli XCX, St Vincent, CHVRCHES, Carly Rae Jepsen, Foster the People, Kygo, Sylvan Esso, Vince Staples, Future Islands, Tove Lo, Young Thug, Empire of The Sun and the company has been featured in Variety, NME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, SPIN, CNN, Pitchfork, The Washington Post and other major media outlets. All Things Go is a Pollstar Music Festival of The Year 2022 nominee.



